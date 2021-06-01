Kelseyville woman, grandson injured after vehicle crashes off cliff into river

A Kelseyville woman and her grandson were injured after driving off a cliff and crashing 100 feet into a river near Annapolis on Saturday, authorities said.

The 66-year-old woman and 11-year-old boy suffered major injuries in the crash into the Wheatfield Fork Gualala River, which happened just before 10:30 a.m. on Stewarts Point-Skaggs Springs Road.

The scene is about 90 minutes northwest of Santa Rosa.

The woman was heading west in a Suzuki SUV when she encountered an eastbound vehicle on the narrow road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Both vehicles shifted to the edge of the road and the Suzuki went over the cliff and landed in shallow water.

Rescue crews airlifted the woman and child from the vehicle and CHP Officer David deRutte said it did not appear either of their injuries were life threatening.

The child was transported to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland and the woman received treatment at Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

The other vehicle wasn’t involved in a collision and the status of its driver wasn’t available, deRutte said.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi