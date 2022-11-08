A Kelseyville woman died Saturday night after crashing her vehicle on Highway 53 north of Clearlake, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The 35-year-old, whose name wasn’t released, was pronounced dead less than a mile south of Highway 20.

About 11:30 p.m Saturday, she was on northbound Highway 53 in a 1990 Toyota 4Runner when she went off the right side of the road and lost control of her vehicle, according to the CHP.

The driver got back onto the road but crossed into the southbound lanes where the SUV overturned down an embankment along the left side of Highway 53.

She was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from her vehicle, according to the CHP.

Investigators haven’t determined how fast she drove or whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

