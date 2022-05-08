Kendall-Jackson hosts Kentucky Derby party

Southern style was on full display Saturday at the Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens as the winery hosted the largest Kentucky Derby party on the West Coast.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Sonoma County’s Meals on Wheels program.

Festivities included a large-screen viewing of the day’s races, on-the-spot betting, a raffle, fashion contests and live music.

Derby-inspired Southern cuisine was paired with Kendall-Jackson wines, including limited edition co-branded Kendall-Jackson and Kentucky Derby® commemorative wines. In addition, iconic mint juleps were served featuring Straight Bourbon Whiskey by Healdsburg’s Young & Yonder Spirits. Seismic Brewing Company from Sebastopol also poured their new release brews.

KinSmoke, Oliver’s, Point Reyes Cheese and Sea Thai provided small bites and Ferrero Golden Gallery Signature served up sweet treats.

Attendees sported spring dresses, colorful hats, seersucker suits, bow ties and fedoras. A milliner was even on-site for guests looking for Derby-inspired hats.

Tickets cost $125 per person for general admission and $100 for wine club members.

Kendall-Jackson was named a “preferred wine” of the Kentucky Derby in 2021. The wines of Kendall-Jackson and La Crema are poured at all Churchill Downs Racetrack events until 2024.