Late Tuesday afternoon, I was finishing up an assignment in Santa Rosa, and started checking weather radar on my phone, conscious of thunderstorms rattling off in the Sierra Nevada foothills and Central Valley.

With a good understanding of how the low pressure system spinning around California was pushing storms from east to west, I took a keen interest in two lines of storms, one east of Chico and another one just north of Sacramento. Each line was pushing out lightning strikes as the storms moved quickly over the valley.

Usually, storms that originate east of the North Bay, especially during winter and spring, fizzle out when they hit the coastal mountains and the cooling effects of the marine wedge. I waffled a bit as the southern storm kept active with lightning near Lake Berryessa and was heading straight for Santa Rosa. I didn’t want to miss lightning in Sonoma County. But the marine layer did its job and stopped it cold.

I set my sights on the northern storm, still popping off as it crossed Stonyford and then into the Snow Mountain Wilderness, part of the Mendocino National Forest in Lake County. A go-to spot for me is the Hopland Grade.

From previous experience, the line of storms would travel directly at my mountaintop position. I used a 70-200 Canon zoom with a Canon R5 mirrorless camera on a tripod, and various long exposures to pick up some ambient light in the sky. I knew adding Clear Lake in the frame would convey a sense of place, so I stuck with the composition, hoping for dramatic skies, and for a brief 15-minute window the storms did not disappoint.

It was time to go when hail and lightning moved directly above me, resulting in a couple of piercing bolts and earthshaking claps of thunder.

And photo note: The image with the five clear air bolts is a six second exposure. Timing is everything.