Kent Porter on the fight to save South Lake Tahoe from the Caldor fire

Veteran Press Democrat photojournalist Kent Porter is on the ground in the South Lake Tahoe area documenting the advance of the Caldor fire as it marches into the Tahoe basin.

In a report we will update all day as events warrant, Porter shares what he is witnessing, as told to reporter Lori A. Carter:

East side of Echo Summit, 2:30 p.m.

“The fire is acting up. It was clear but getting smokier now.”

Fire crews are along Upper Truckee Road and Highway 50, trying to keep fire from spotting west of the highway.

“Once in a while an ember will land across the highway and they’ll put it out. They’re trying to protect it from going over to that side.”

The area is near where the Angora fire burned 3,100 acres in 2007.

In that wind-whipped blaze, flames destroyed 254 homes and caused an estimated $141 million damage. It started from an abandoned camp fire on June 24 and burned through July 3. Three people were injured.

“That area was really affected by the Angora fire. It’s grown back a lot since then.”

The scene from Meyers, 12:30 p.m.

About 6 miles south of the junction of Highways 50 and 89, near this town on the outskirts of South Lake Tahoe, the roads are clear of evacuees and businesses are closed.

Fighting spot fires has been a major effort for firefighting teams.

“Basically, the fire is everywhere. The wind is picking up so they’re having problems with spotting everywhere.”

…

South of Meyers in the Christmas Valley area, fire crews are targeting homes and other buildings for protection.

“They have hand crews cutting lines. The fire is coming down all the way to the structures. It’s low fire, but they’re still protecting the structures. They’re doing that to all the towns along Highway 89.”

El Dorado hot shot Wyatt Martin of Georgia pauses as a back fire chews up understory of Apache Avenue in the Meyers area, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021

Fire crews from all across California, Nevada, Utah and other states have come to help.

…

Firefighting isn’t just dousing flames with water and retardant or lighting backfires to stop forward progress.

“They’re doing point protection – if they’ve got a spot fire, they put units in there.”

Strike teams, composed of five engines and a battalion chief, are stationed all over.

“They work around the structures. They’re basically going where the edge of the fire is, going house to house putting out spot fires.”

A backfire flares up around a home on Apache Avenue on the Caldor fire, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in the Meyers area. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021

…

“It’s surreal. We’re used to our fires that usually hang up in the mountains. This fire is everywhere. Heavy ash rains down all night long. I woke up and my truck was covered in ash.”

With shops, businesses and hotels closed, a parking lot near Raley’s has been a safe place to sleep. Clif Bars stashed in the go-bag are lunch.

Screenshot of interactive map of the Caldor fire at 1.30 pm, Aug. 31, 2021.

…

Perhaps hundreds of bulldozers are arriving to help fight the fire in the mountainous terrain.

“Some of them are staged on the side of the road, some are working. They get them coming in all day long. You’ll hear a strike team say I need four dozers over here.”

As the day goes on, the wind has picked up.

…

The terrain is typically ponderosa pine, which can make dramatic displays when they catch fire.

“When fire hits them, they torch off, throw off real big flames. It sounds like a constant ocean sound when you’re close to it.

“You can feel it, when a tree torches, you can feel the air getting sucked into it. From a science perspective, it’s real interesting, but it’s also scary. Firefighters are worried about it because they throw off embers.”

Despite the fire danger, many residences remain under canopies.

“There are a lot of pine needles on houses. It’s almost all pine up here. They’re like Roman candles. You can imagine, they surround every structure.”

