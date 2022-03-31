Kentucky passes legislation banning abortion after 15 weeks

The Republican-controlled legislature in Kentucky passed sweeping legislation this week that would make abortion illegal after 15 weeks of pregnancy and grant no exemptions in cases of rape or incest.

The legislation, which resembled a Mississippi law that restricts abortion and that is being reviewed by the U.S. Supreme Court, folded together half a dozen bills that were introduced by Republicans in the state House and Senate.

Opponents of the bill, passed Tuesday, said the legislation is even more restrictive than measures passed in Mississippi, Idaho, Florida and Texas and could effectively end abortion in Kentucky, where there are two abortion providers for the entire state.

“That’s not hyperbolic,” Tamarra Wieder, the state director of Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates, said in an interview Wednesday. “When the bill becomes law, we are going to have to cease our abortion services.”

State Sen. Max Wise, a Republican who sponsored the bill, said the legislative measures “show the strength of the pro-life movement in this commonwealth.”

Opponents of the bill in Kentucky have called on Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat who has expressed support for abortion rights, to veto the legislation.

“We easily have the votes to override his expected veto,” Wise said.

The legislation passed in the House 74-19. The Senate passed the bill 29-0, with seven of the state’s eight Senate Democrats walking out in protest rather than voting.

Addia Wuchner, executive director of Kentucky Right to Life, which helped draft the legislation, said she was “very pleased to see the bill move forward.”

Wieder said the legislation puts in place an onerous certification process on pharmacists that would make it virtually impossible for them to provide medication abortion pills. The legislation would also require that fetal remains from abortions or miscarriages be cremated or buried.

The ban would make exceptions in cases of a medical emergency that “so complicates the pregnancy” an abortion is required, according to the legislation.

Wieder said lawyers with Planned Parenthood are working with the American Civil Liberties Union to explore legal options.