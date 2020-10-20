Kenwood man sustains serious injuries in motorcycle crash

Authorities on Monday continued to investigate a crash that sent a Sonoma Valley man to the hospital on Saturday with serious injuries, after he crashed his motorcycle into a Chevrolet SUV near Glen Ellen.

The crash occurred at 5:38 p.m. as Texas resident Brendan Toohey, 28, was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox southeast on Highway 12. Scott Lindquist, 65, of Kenwood, was riding his 2002 BMW motorcycle behind the SUV on the shoulder.

As Toohey made a right turn on Arnold Drive, Lindquist continued straight and collided with the SUV and was thrown off his cycle, said Marc Renspurger, a spokesman for Napa-area CHP.

Lindquist was rushed to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with major injuries, Renspurger said. Lindquist’s condition was not available Monday.

Toohey and three passengers who rode with him were unharmed. Authorities are still working to determine whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, Renspurger said.

