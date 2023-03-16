Amazon fired a California warehouse worker after he requested a few days of bereavement leave in the wake of his father's and mother's deaths, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Kern County.

The ex-employee, Scott Brock, aims to hold the tech and logistics behemoth to account for retaliatory firing, which his lawsuit argues is in violation of California's employment and family leave protections.

The complaint, which was obtained by SFGATE Wednesday, states that Brock had worked as a picker in Amazon's Bakersfield warehouse for around 14 months before his mother passed away in late January. He asked for and received four days of bereavement leave.

On the third day of his leave, Brock's father passed. Brock made another bereavement request, the complaint said, and, when asked, sent his parents' obituaries to Amazon's human resources department. A day after sending the obituaries, the department told Brock that his three-day leave request had been denied. Amazon terminated his employment that same day.

The complaint, filed by an employment law firm, seeks back pay, front pay, punitive damages, attorneys' fees and medical expenses. Brock "has suffered and continues to suffer general, consequential, and special damages, including ... physical sickness as well as emotional distress," according to the complaint.

Companies operating in California can fire workers without cause, but this lawsuit hinges on a new protection the state legislature added to the California Family Rights Act. The law, which went into effect Jan. 1, requires companies to give up to five days of bereavement leave for the death of a family member and bars companies from firing workers for taking that leave. An employee must have worked at a company for 12 months to qualify.

Brock's lawyer, Ron Zambrano, called Amazon's behavior "truly despicable" in a press release and noted the firm's poor reputation for worker treatment.

The company's persistent warehouse injury problem recently prompted citations from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

In 2021, a jury awarded a Santa Ana woman over $300,000 in a wrongful termination suit against Amazon, and a judge later added $2 million in attorneys' fees. Last April, a New York judge ordered Amazon to reinstate a worker the firm "unlawfully" fired for protesting COVID-19 safety conditions.

Amazon did not respond to SFGATE's multiple requests for comment on the Bakersfield lawsuit.