Kerry Benefield: At women’s rally in Santa Rosa, no mistaking the signs of fury, frustration

There were the ubiquitous circular NOW signs and plenty reading, “My body, my choice,” but folks at the women’s rally in downtown Santa Rosa Saturday turned up the heat a degree or three in their messaging.

And who can blame them?

Organized as part of a nationwide day of demonstration led by the leaders of the national Women’s March and timed to coincide with the reconvening of the Supreme Court, the attendees at Old Courthouse Square were more than fed up.

They were more than fed up with a law in Texas banning abortion before most women know they are pregnant, by the prospect of a similar law being enacted to the detriment of women in Mississippi and with a Supreme Court seemingly set to dismantle nearly 50 years of precedence allowing women to access reproductive health care.

This wasn’t fed up. This was outrage.

Don’t believe me? Look at the signs.

“Resisting Bitch Face”

April Hoffman, Santa Rosa

“It’s a play off of ‘resting bitch face,’ which is what everybody says, you know, when you maybe don’t look too friendly … like you always look annoyed, you look mad,” Hoffman said. “And so it’s like, ‘I’m not mad, I’m pissed off.’”

“I actually made it in 2019 for the women’s march that year. I went to the San Francisco march. I have just kept it in good condition so I can keep reusing it.

“Everybody wants to show their support for the women in Texas especially with the abortion … law that just went into effect recently,” she said

“Prior to 2016 we were all in a bubble of, ‘It could never happen here, it could never happen in general,” Hoffman said. “And I think that woke a lot of people up to it could happen here. Just because it’s happening elsewhere doesn’t mean it couldn’t come here in the future.”

“Regulate your (d*ck)”

Karen Bernard-Flores, Santa Rosa

And we’re not talking about ducks.

“If they want to try to regulate women’s rights, I think that we try to regulate men’s rights,” Karen Bernard-Flores of Santa Rosa said. “It starts with men, as well.”

Standing with her back to Courthouse Square and holding her sign in full view of Saturday morning traffic on Third Street and Santa Rosa Avenue, Bernard-Flores, wanted her message to get people’s attention.

But, she does not think this is funny.

“I have a daughter. It’s important to be out here, letting people know that women should have choice and rights to their own body and nobody should have a say over what we do with our bodies,” she said.

“The onus is always put on women. If we want to regulate women’s bodies, maybe we need to look at regulating men’s bodies as well.”

“Texas: Where a virus has reproductive rights and a woman doesn’t”

Branagan Branagan, Santa Rosa

Branagan Branagan of Santa Rosa pulls down her mask to explain her sign.

“I just thought it was funny,” she said, looking more bemused than amused.

While public health experts urge vaccination and mask wearing to battle the coronavirus pandemic, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has used his emergency power to prohibit both mask and vaccine mandates.

“In Texas, where viruses can reproduce at will, women in Texas don’t have the same reproductive rights,” Branagan said.

She knows viruses, and she knows reproductive health care.

“I specialize in infectious disease,” she said. “I was a Sonoma County clinic director for 20 years. I oversaw women’t reproductive rights.”

“No Woman has an abortion for fun”

Deborah Colotti, Sebastopol

Deborah Colotti spent years considering the issue of abortion, counseling women through their decision making and using her life experience as a guide.

“People think abortion is casual, but it’s not,” said Colotti, who lives just outside of Sebastopol. “Most women feel relief. I've had an abortion, I felt relief. I was young. I quit taking birth control pills and immediately got pregnant despite using a diaphragm.

“I worked in a clinic as a volunteer for three years,” she said. “I interviewed women every day. Nobody went in there and said, ‘This is casual.’ It was a serious important decision and I respect that.”

Colotti kept it simple with her sign.

“If you are not a woman and you have not had to deal with that question, you don’t understand the depth of the choice. It’s not taken lightly, it’s not fun; it hurts. Nobody does it casually.”

“He who hath not a vagina should STFU.

Fallopians 09:01”

Amanda Hansen, Santa Rosa

“I’m kinda mad,” Amanda Hansen said.

“This is ridiculous,” the Santa Rosa woman said. “This has to stop.”

“It’s my body, my choice. The government shouldn’t tell me what I can and cannot do with it. The government should not be putting term limits on when I find out if I’m pregnant and if there is a complication and if I have a choice in the matter.

“I don’t see men being regulated against,” she said.

“If we are going to put regulations like this into place, then maybe we should make birth control more accessible, maybe we should have health centers in lower-income communities. This is ridiculous. If you are going to ban it, solve the problem.”

“Men, Stop Abortion. National Vasectomy Act. It’s Your Turn NOW!”

Greg Bouchard, Clear Lake Oaks

“We’ve got too many people on the planet,” Greg Bouchard of Lake County said.

Wearing a big grin, pink hat and pink T-shirt reading, “Ignorance is the only Enemy!” Bouchard is a man with a plan.

“We need to make men accountable for the creation of those people instead of dumping it on women. It’s been the women’s burden forever, right? It’s always their problem to deal with. Well, we’re half of it,” he said.

Bouchard’s idea is to make men undergo vasectomies “at viability” (“I know it’s not going to work for 100 years, but it’ll come.”) and “then you put your DNA on ice and you go about your life and when you get grown up and you turn 30 or so, the guy can get rehooked for free and then have 15 kids, I don’t care. Abortion would basically end.”

“We are in a scientific age. We should be able to find a solution that doesn’t burden the women solely,” he said.

The most obvious sign

April Hoffman told me she keeps her “Resisting Bitch Face” sign in good condition so that she can keep reusing it. She’s held it at rallies in San Francisco and at home.

But wouldn’t it be super if Hoffman could retire it instead?

Because from among all the clever, (and cleverly dirty), wonderful, funny and informative signs I saw on Saturday, it was the simplest that was perhaps my favorite.

It didn’t make me laugh and it didn’t make me blush.

It made me kind of mad, because it was so obvious: “Abortion is health care.”

