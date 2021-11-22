Kerry Benefield: Subscribers help us tell the story of our lives

Back in August, The Press Democrat published the story of Ralph Harms, a man stricken with terminal cancer who chose to take a prescription cocktail to hasten his death. I wrote that emotional story, which was so powerfully captured visually by photographer John Burgess. The telling of Ralph’s story took time, care and the full weight of the entire newsroom to make sure it was told right.

The Press Democrat told the story right. And that is because of loyal readers and subscribers like you.

Subscribers support probing journalism and great storytelling. Subscribers support watchdog reporting on our public and private powerbrokers. Subscribers support stories of triumph, love and community.

Put simply: Subscribers help us tell the story of our lives.

Press Democrat employees work here, but we live here, too. This is our community and we work every day to honor that.

I was raised in Santa Rosa and have lived most of my life here. I am proud to call this community home, and I am thankful to be part of The Press Democrat family.

I am also a loyal subscriber. Thank you for being one, too.

Kerry Benefield

Columnist