Kershawn Geyger was killed by Sacramento sheriff's gang unit. There's no video, few answers

Kershawn Geyger's family and a few dozen supporters gathered Friday outside a Sacramento County Sheriff's Office substation, demanding more information about the death of the 25-year-old man.

It came a week after Geyger was shot and killed during a confrontation with sheriff's gang investigators just outside a Carmichael apartment complex. A sheriff's detective was wounded in a shootout with Geyger, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Jethro Geiger, Geyger's father, said the sheriff's narrative account of the shooting doesn't make any sense to him. He said he doesn't believe that deputies would've allowed his son to exit the car. He believes his son was shot and killed as he sat inside the car.

"It's something called due process, and he should've been afforded that opportunity," the father told a group of reporters outside the sheriff's North Area substation on Garfield Avenue. "That's all I got to say. I'm angry. I'm angry."

Geyger, of Carmichael, was struck by gunfire and died during the reported Jan. 15 shootout with sheriff's detectives near Ranger Way and Rampart Drive. His last name is spelled slightly differently than other members of his family.

The detective, a 47-year-old member of the sheriff's Gang Suppression Unit, was expected to survive. The detective, who has been with the Sheriff's Office for 16 years, was released from the hospital Wednesday. A sergeant with the gang unit also was involved in the Jan. 15 Carmichael shooting, sheriff's officials said, and was uninjured.

Sheriff's Office to use body cameras soon

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office on Thursday released an edited video that does not include video of the shooting in Carmichael. Instead, the video includes a reenactment of the reported shootout.

The reenactment uses illustrated graphics to visually depict the Sheriff's Office's account of the shooting based on information gathered so far in their internal investigation. The sheriff's video also includes crime scene photos of the vehicles involved. The photos were taken after the shooting.

Sgt. Rodney Grassmann, a Sheriff's Office spokesman, said the detective and the sergeant were conducting surveillance that night in unmarked vehicles. He said those vehicles are used in undercover assignments, and they do not have dashboard cameras. Grassmann said they were wearing tactical uniforms with the sheriff's insignia and badge.

Berry Accius, founder of Voice of the Youth, called the reenactment video a "cartoon" that reflects the law enforcement agency's lack of transparency and accountability, and an attempt to manipulate the public into believing Geyger shot at the detective.

Accius asked at Friday's news conference why didn't investigators have body cameras or dashboard cameras? The sheriff's spokesman on Friday confirmed that the Sheriff's Office's specialty units, including the gang unit, the Problem Oriented Police team and homeless outreach team, will be fitted with body cameras by mid-February. Sheriff Scott Jones told ABC10 on Friday that all sworn officers would have them by June.

When told about the Sheriff's Office's plans for body cameras, Accius said, "That doesn't help us right now ... too little, too late."

The community advocate said the Sheriff's Office has not presented any real evidence that shows who fired first, and Accius believes "there's more to the story."

"This is a police/sheriff's narrative. And the narrative that we usually get with the sheriff is absolutely wrong, false and it's dangerous," Accius said. "What they did is they criminalized this young man."

Yaphette Geiger, Geyger's mother, said the reenactment video is the agency's attempt to "get away with murder." She said the sheriff's video indicates her son's hands were up. So, she asked how did her son shoot at the detective his hands were up?

"Not only the fact that my son is dead by the hands of the police who's supposed to protect and serve, now his life is on trial by you people, all of you," the mother told news reporters. "From what I know from my own experience with law enforcement, when your hands are up, you've surrendered."

South Sacramento shooting earlier that night

The edited video, posted on the Sheriff's Office YouTube account, included security camera video footage of a gunfight in south Sacramento connected to the incident. Shortly before 6:30 p.m. Jan. 15, shots were fired at the Sun Valley Apartments in the 4700 block of 50th Avenue, deputies said. Grassmann said deputies arrived within a few minutes but did not find any suspects, but recovered shell casings.

The security camera video shows more than a dozen people, including small children, gathered near parked vehicles. A fight broke out, one man stumbled as a few others kicked and punched him. One of them, a man wearing a red hat, was seen kicking the man before he grabbed what appeared to be a handgun from a parked silver vehicle. The suspect then fires the weapon into the air.