Kevin Burke, former Healdsburg police chief, announces run for Sonoma County Sheriff

Kevin Burke, who retired as Healdsburg’s police chief last year after a decade leading that department, has joined the growing pool of candidates running for Sonoma County Sheriff this year.

Burke announced his candidacy Monday in a news release that touted his leadership during the 2019 Kincade fire and citied endorsements from local elected leaders including District Attorney Jill Ravitch, Healdsburg Mayor Ozzy Jimenez and Healdsburg Vice Mayor Ariel Kelley.

Burke’s campaign website lists additional endorsements from Santa Rosa Mayor Chris Rogers, Santa Rosa Councilwoman Victoria Fleming and Healdsburg Councilwoman Evelyn Mitchell.

“As a police officer, sergeant, internal affairs advocate, and ultimately chief of two police departments, I’ve always believed that law enforcement is a position of tremendous responsibility,” Burke said in the release. “As Sheriff, I’ll work hard to provide our community with safety and policing that reflects our values.”

Burke served as Healdsburg’s chief of police from 2011 to 2021, during which he navigated the department through floods that swept through the city in December 2014 and the 2019 Kincade fire, which threatened the city’s eastern flank last fall and forced the evacuation of its 11,000 residents.

“During the Kincade Fire, Chief Burke worked day and night to keep our community safe,” said Kelley in the release. “Chief Burke’s leadership was always collaborative, and his role in the multiagency evacuation was no different.”

In 2020, the police department was swept up in local discussions about racial justice and police reform, mirroring the nationwide push to address discrimination and violence by law enforcement.

Those local conversations and protests in Healdsburg resulted in the resignation of then-Healdsburg Mayor Leah Gold amid protests from Black Lives Matter advocates and allies over her handling of calls for a greater focus on racial justice in Healdsburg.

In previous interviews with The Press Democrat, Burke said that period prompted a reevaluation of how the department went about its work, and Burke’s proposal to bring in a bilingual, licensed clinical social worker to help officers with calls involving people with drug and mental health issues.

Before becoming Healdsburg’s police chief, Burke worked as police chief in Lakeport for four years and spent a decade at the Los Angeles Police Department, where he rose to the rank of sergeant.

Burke joins Assistant Sheriff Eddie Engram, retired Sonoma County Sheriff’s Capt. Dave Edmonds and retired San Francisco police sergeant Carl Tennenbaum in the field of candidates running for Sonoma County Sheriff.

In Sept. 2021, Sheriff Mark Essick announced he would not run for a second term, citing the strain his 28 years on the force put on him and his relationships with his family.

If no candidate in the June 7 primary wins more than 50% of the vote, the contest will proceed to a runoff between the two top vote-getters.

