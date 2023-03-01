A Montgomery High School student died Wednesday and another injured in a stabbing at the Santa Rosa school. Here are some key facts about the school:

Opened: 1958 at 1250 Hahman Drive, near Montgomery Village in southeast Santa Rosa. It was the second high school built in Santa Rosa.

Enrollment: Approximately 1,700 students

Racial/ethnic breakdown: According to the most recent profile on its website, the student body is 46% Hispanic; 39% White; 5% Asian; 4% multiracial; and 4% Black.

Academic performance: The school features an International Baccalaureate program, and according to the most recent profile on its website, students performed well above statewide averages on the ACT in English, reading and math and scored above the statewide averages on the SAT as well.

Administration: Principal, Adam Paulson; vice principal: John Ortiz; assistant principals, Tyler Ahlborn and April Santos.

Named for: William “Billy” Montgomery, who was killed aboard the U.S.S. California during the bombing of Pearl Harbor. He was Santa Rosa’s first casualty of the war.

School mascot: The Vikings

School colors: Scarlet and Gray

Source: Montgomery High School website