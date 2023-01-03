Key things to know about new lawsuit against Sonoma Academy

The prestigious campus failed to protect female students while administrators covered up reports of staff sexual harassment and abuse, a new lawsuit claims. Here is a rundown of the case.|
A dozen female graduates of Sonoma Academy, the prestigious Santa Rosa prep school, sued the campus, two former administrators and two former teachers on Friday, alleging they endured sexual assault, harassment and other staff and student misconduct while they were students.

The sweeping case, filed by famed attorney Gloria Allred, is the latest of three now pending against the school and its leaders over alleged failures to protect students over most of its 21 year history.

Here is a rundown of the core allegations, named plaintiffs and defendants in the case, and why the suit is immediately significant.

Allegations of negligence

The 81-page suit presents the most detailed case yet against the school alleging campus leaders were negligent in safeguarding female students against abuse and harassment by school employees.

It relies heavily on a 49-page independent investigation published by the school in November 2021 to outline instances in which school leaders, including founding Head of School Janet Durgin and Assistant Head of School Ellie Dwight were informed of staff misconduct and either failed to take action or did not do enough to address the reported misconduct.

“For nearly two decades, (Sonoma Academy) did not take reasonable steps to investigate numerous complaints of adult sexually improper conduct with minors that began in the early 2000s and lasted until nearly the year 2020,” the suit states.

Allegations of cover up

Further, the lawsuit is the first to accuse the school and its former administrators, Durgin and Dwight of actively engaging in a “cover-up” of reported incidents of sexual assault and harassment of female students by faculty and male students.

In cases where the allegations included reports of alleged sexual assault, including reports of adult staff having sexual relations with underage students, school officials did not contact authorities, the school’s investigators found.

“Sonoma Academy … did nothing to protect the Plaintiffs, inform them of the risk, and further, actively concealed this information from the Plaintiffs and their families,” the lawsuit states.

The defendants

The case names Sonoma Academy, an elite, private coed high school on a state-of-the-art campus below Taylor Mountain in Santa Rosa. The school is an academic powerhouse, with most of its graduates going on to leading colleges and universities. Annual tuition this year is $49,900.

The suit also names former longtime humanities teacher Marco Morrone, who is accused of inappropriate conduct toward students that included grooming and touching. The school’s outside investigator, New York-based firm Debevoise & Plimpton, concluded Morrone had acted inappropriately with 34 students during his 18-year tenure at Sonoma Academy. He was fired in 2020.

It names Adrian Belic, an Academy Award-nominated filmmaker and guest instructor on campus in 2004. He is accused of sexual assault. The lawsuit alleges, in graphic detail, that Belic developed a relationship with a female student who was 15 years old at the time. She alleges Belic engaged in sexual acts with her for which she was too young to legally consent.

“Defendants Morrone and Belic used their authority and positions of trust to exploit Plantiffs sexually and emotionally. Many of their sexually abused students were young, vulnerable and under their and (Sonoma Academy’s) direct supervision and control. The victims were often unaware that the conduct of Morrone and Belic was sexually abusive,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit also names Durgin, the founding head of school, who retired in 2020, and Dwight, who resigned at the end of 2021.

Both knew of inappropriate staff behavior but did not respond with urgency or sufficient follow-up, according to school investigators. They have issued public apologies.

Durgin in November 2021 apologized for “any missteps” by her administration but disputed other key findings in the school investigation.

“Young people — and our school — have been hurt on my watch and that cannot be excused,” Dwight said in a statement upon her resignation. “Sorry is not strong enough.”

The plaintiffs

Four of the named plaintiffs in the new case — Linnet Vacha, Cleo Wilde, Savnnah Turley and Morgan Apostle — are among the original seven members of the Athena Project, a group formed to press the school for greater transparency and action on the harassment and abuse claims.

Seven other plaintiffs are identified as Jane Does. The Press Democrat is not identifying a 12th plaintiff named in the suit because she is the victim of alleged sexual assault.

The plaintiffs are seeking compensatory, special and punitive damages to be determined at trial against the school and other defendants, as well as attorneys’ fees.

Significance of case

The case is the most detailed and explosive of three civil suits now alleging Sonoma Academy and its leaders failed to protect female students from staff misconduct and abuse over nearly two decades.

It poses a daunting new legal and financial threat to Sonoma Academy, which reported net assets of $104 million, including $61 million tied to land, buildings and equipment, according to tax records filed in 2021.

Allred, a legal crusader over four decades, specializes in cases of women’s rights and discrimination and has represented a wide array of celebrity clients in high-profile cases.

Most recently she represented three victims of disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein. She also represented the family of Nicole Brown Simpson in the 1994-95 O.J. Simpson murder trial, as well as Amber Frey, the former girlfriend of Scott Peterson during his notorious murder trial.

The other two civil cases pending against the school include a December 2021 suit that involved several unnamed graduates alleging staff misconduct and a class action case filed in June seeking refunds for Sonoma Academy graduates who felt they were misled about their safety.

What you need to know about the Sonoma Academy scandal

Sonoma Academy, an elite college-prep school nestled at the base of Taylor Mountain in Santa Rosa, was rocked in June 2021 after The Press Democrat reported stories from seven female graduates detailing boundary-crossing behavior by a longtime teacher at the school, Marco Morrone.

Three of the women's reports to Tucker Foehl, the head of school of Sonoma Academy since June 2020, had led to Morrone's termination from the school in October 2020. But Foehl had not informed the Sonoma Academy community or the broader public about the circumstances behind Morrone's departure, and the women feared Morrone would find other employment working with minors without greater transparency.

Ten days after The Press Democrat's first story, Sonoma Academy announced it was launching a comprehensive investigation into Morrone's conduct, including why he remained at the school after being disciplined in 2007 and amid multiple complaints from students and alums from 2007 to 2020. It hired New York firm Debevoise and Plimpton to conduct the investigation.

In September, Sonoma Academy announced it was establishing a fund to provide students or alumni affected by teacher misconduct with reimbursement for therapy costs. The fund was established in partnership with RAINN, the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network, to help students and alums access mental health resources.

On Nov. 29, Sonoma Academy published the full report from Debevoise and Plimpton. Its findings were explosive: Investigators had identified 34 female students who were subjected to misconduct by Morrone, and that two former employees had sexually abused students in the early 2000s. No one at Sonoma Academy had ever made a report to law enforcement, even in situations when the law required it or legal counsel recommended it.

Throughout the course of the investigation, founding head of school Janet Durgin came under scrutiny for her handling of reports about Morrone. Investigators found she did not pass on information about past complaints about Morrone to the board of trustees and did not alert law enforcement.

Durgin apologized for “missteps” during her tenure, and while she disputed some of the investigator's findings, she took responsibility for “the ultimate outcomes.”

By Nov. 30, 2021, the Santa Rosa Police Department confirmed it was investigating several reports of suspected child sex abuse “associated with staff at Sonoma Academy.”

On Dec. 1, 2021, an anonymous graduate filed the first lawsuit against Sonoma Academy, Durgin and Morrone, claiming she experienced sexual abuse and harassment in the educational setting, sexual battery, abuse and gender violence, among other civil rights violations.

Also on Dec. 1, 2021, Ellie Dwight, founding assistant head of school at Sonoma Academy and also a person of focus in the investigative report for her actions in response to reports of teacher misconduct, resigned from her position. “Young people — and our school — have been hurt on my watch and that cannot be excused,” she said. “Sorry is not strong enough.”

On Dec. 7, 2021 The Press Democrat reported Morrone had been able to work for six weeks as a substitute teacher at Casa Grande High School in Petaluma, six months after being dismissed from Sonoma Academy for inappropriate conduct with students. No one from Sonoma Academy notified the Sonoma County Office of Education, which conducts background checks on substitute candidates, of the reasons behind Morrone's dismissal.

In June 2022, a class-action lawsuit was filed against Sonoma Academy seeking tuition refunds for graduates who felt they were misled about their safety.

On Dec. 30, 2022, 12 female graduates of the school sued the school, Durgin, Dwight, Morrone and Adrian Belic, a former visiting film instructor, seeking damages for sexual harassment, abuse and battery they said they experienced as students. The suit, filed by famed attorney Gloria Allred, blames the school for “repeated failure” to safeguard underage students from staff misconduct and accuses administrators of engaging in a “cover-up” of sexual assault and sexual harassment of female students by faculty and male students.

