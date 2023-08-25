What: Launch for children’s books “Little Buck the Fire Truck” and “Out of the Fires: A Journal of Resilience and Recovery After Disaster.”

Aug. 26 is a meaningful date for Santa Rosa writer Jacqui Jorgeson, and not just because it marks the launch party for her children’s book, “Little Buck the Fire Truck.” That fiesta kicks off Saturday at the Children’s Museum of Sonoma County, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wee readers will be welcome to make firefighting-related crafts — their own helmets, for instance — and spend time admiring, and climbing on, a certain celebrity fire truck. That’s right, Engine 5581 from the Camp Meeker Volunteer Fire Department will be in attendance.

It was that redoubtable, 40-year-old engine that Jorgeson spotted — on Aug. 26, 2020 — while delivering supplies to volunteer firefighters on the line of the Walbridge Fire. Earlier that year, she’d founded the nonprofit Volunteer Fire Foundation, to support underfunded volunteer firefighters.

“That isn’t a wildland truck,” she observed to Gold Ridge Fire Protection District chief Shepley Schroth-Cary. “It’s a children’s book character.”

That night, Jorgeson wrote the first draft of “Little Buck the Fire Truck,” about a plucky old engine forced to overcome his limitations when wildfire threatens his town.

Released on Aug. 22 by DiAngelo Publications, the book is dedicated to Jorgeson’s son Edsel, who is now four and has lived through three “historic fires,” she says. It’s intended to provide tools for children to cope with disasters as they become more frequent.

Truck comes to life

Written in rhyming verse that pulls the reader along, enlivened by the winsome, whimsical illustrations of Elita Elkana, “Little Buck” helps kids “understand what’s happening in the world around us,” said Jorgeson, wife of renowned rock climber Kevin Jorgeson, “to make sense of the fires, and to develop not just awareness, but compassion.”

On the back of Jorgeson’s book is a QR code. By scanning that code, and downloading an app, readers can access an “augmented reality,” or “AR” version of the book, narrated by Emmy-winning actor Richard Schiff — remember him as Toby in “West Wing?” — who voices Buck.

Originally uncomfortable with the idea of putting the book on a screen — “I’m trying to get my kid OFF screens,” she said — Jorgeson was won over by the opportunities “AR” presents.

“This gives us much more space to educate and inform,” she explained. “I mean, you can only do so much in a cute little rhyme scheme.”

The “AR” allows readers to hear conversations about concepts like evacuation, “and how sirens are scary, yes, but they also mean that someone who is trained to put out the fire, and to help people, is on the way.”

It also sharpens reading comprehension, testing kids in real time with multiple choice questions.

What’s been wild, for Jorgenson, is to see her son engage with the truck.

“Buck is his buddy,” she said. “Edsel talks back to him, talks about him. It’s the craziest thing.”

The book’s animated element, she said, is especially helpful to “neurodiverse” children who in some cases aren’t able to connect as well with the printed page.

“These fires aren’t going away”

Also featured at Saturday’s launch party at the Children’s Museum will be a wildfire-themed book by the Sonoma County psychologist Dr. Carrie Lara.

Her fourth book, “Out of the Fires: A Journal of Resilience and Recovery After Disaster,” allows readers into the mind — and journal — of a 10-year-old boy, including drawings and news clippings, as he tries to makes sense of his experience as a wildlife survivor.

Both books are trauma-informed. Lara has counseled wildfire survivors in her clinical work. She and her husband were forced to evacuate on multiple occasions during the 2017 and 2019 fires. The Kincade Fire “came as close as two blocks and a chicken farm away,” she recalled.

“These fires aren’t going away,” Lara said. “We need to provide our children with not only comfort but real coping strategies. Books like ‘Out of the Fires and ‘Little Buck the Fire Truck,’ especially with its AR element, are an accessible, effective way to do that.”

Half of Jorgeson’s proceeds from “Little Buck” will go to her nonprofit, which is having a very good summer. Earlier this month, she was notified that FEMA had awarded the Volunteer Firefighters Foundation a $425,000 grant.

She’d conceived of the foundation after seeing up close how much volunteer firefighters do in this county, and how little they asked in return.

Schroth-Cary told Jorgeson in the VFF’s infancy, “the hardest part of your job will be convincing volunteer firefighters they need anything. Because they’re so used to having nothing.”

A noble cause

The vast majority of Sonoma County is served by volunteer firefighters, Jorgeson noted. Other than Cal Fire, only four agencies don’t use volunteers: Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Rancho Adobe and Petaluma.

Whether they’re 100% volunteer, or a combined department, “everyone else depends on volunteers.”

For each of the megafires to afflict the county in recent years, “our volunteer firefighters have doubled the number of boots on the ground in that initial wave.

“The value of that, the number of lives that are saved, the amount of property saved, cannot be overstated.”

In those early days of the foundation, with crews battling the Walbridge and other fires, Jorgeson cast a wide net, asking departments what they needed.

Volunteers at one firehouse were sleeping on the floor. They needed cots. Another department asked for a cooler. Others asked for water, coffee, headlamps.

Those requests only scratched the surface of the need. Volunteer firefighters in California are now required to have the same basic level of training as their paid peers, notes Jorgeson. Not only are volunteers not getting paid, many cover the costs of their training, and their basic needs, out of their own pockets.

The foundation exists to share those expenses. The FEMA grant will help defray the cost of various big ticket items, including scholarships for firefighting academies, driver/operator certification fees, PPE reimbursement, and help paying for volunteers to take the National Fire Protection Association’s exacting physical exam.

“These are very real costs that the smaller agencies are absolutely struggling with,” said Jorgeson, who is deeply passionate about this cause.

“Is there any more noble pursuit than this selfless protection of our neighbors?” she asked. “I don’t know that there is.”

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com or on Twitter @ausmurph88.