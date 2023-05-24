Kids, families take to Forestville Youth Park for fun and games

The Forestville Youth Park embraces the notion of grassroots in more ways than one.

First, of course, is the literal sense: The 8.1-acre park has lots of grass, and — considering all the beautiful redwood and maple trees — plenty of roots.

The park also is grassroots in how it came together and continues to operate. It was created by 17 different community members way back in 1960. Today, as a nonprofit, it relies constantly on volunteers and donors who keep the place going. There are some paid workers such as tree trimmers and one person that cleans the bathrooms, and picnic area twice a week, but other than that, the community steps up. El Molino Little League in charge of maintaining the fields at the youth park with its own set of volunteers.

Board members boast that the youth park is the only totally privately owned community park west of the Mississippi. The youth park is more than just a park — it’s a community gathering spot, a communal backyard and a place for residents of this tiny unincorporated West County city to meet up, see friends and frolic in a safe and relaxed atmosphere that has been part of local history for multiple generations.

“This place is the heart and would of our community,” said Tom Sheridan, a board member and a past president of the board. “It’s a great example of neighbors helping neighbors to make everything better.”

This week Sheridan and other members of the youth park’s board of directors are gearing up for the Forestville Youth Park Annual BBQ, one of two major fundraising events every year. The party, scheduled for June 3-4, is open to everyone, and includes a parade from downtown, live music, and, of course, heaps of delicious food. Sheridan, 72, has been grilling chicken at the event since 1976.

Every dime that is made from an event after expenses goes directly to the park with volunteers helping out at the barbecue and golf tournament.

Without question, the party will be the biggest event in Forestville this summer.

Patti Baxman, another board member, said the shindig is like homecoming and a giant family reunion rolled into one.

“American flags flying, barbecue cooking, friends you haven’t seen in ages,” she said. “It’s Americana in all the very best ways — one big family-oriented barbecue picnic that everyone looks forward to for the entire year.”

Small group makes big plans

The Forestville Youth Park began back when Dwight D. Eisenhower was president. In 1960, a small group of Forestville residents met as a Cub Scout Committee to finalize plans for the annual Cub Scout Carnival. At the time, the carnival was held on the grounds of Forestville Elementary School. The group decided they would love a bigger and more centrally located spot for youth and youth groups in the region.

Momentum picked up from there. A month later, 17 people decided to create a new organization to create dedicated park for the community. They called themselves the Forestville Youth Betterment Association. Each person contributed $1. They opened the group’s first bank account with $17. Now, their operating budget is anywhere from $25,000 to $30,000 per year.

The group decided it would need to raise funds to procure land for the new park. They decided on a fundraising barbecue the same year the group was established.

Today mature trees shade the picnic tables, new playground equipment provides the kids with hours for fun and exercise. A sign at the top of the slide says "Play hard, Dream Big"

During the weeks that followed, founding members fanned out across the community to find a location. Eventually, they accepted Paul Speer’s offer to let the group use his 4-acre sheep pasture on Mirabel Road. The property was purchased around 1960 for $10,000.

The park still comprises that land today.

Over the years, of course, the Forestville Youth Park grew exponentially, adding 4.1 acres for a total of 8.1. The newly acquired land was paid in full.

Outhouse races at the park

There were other fundraisers at the park. For a while in the 1990s and early 2000s, the Forestville Youth Park hosted an epic event that drew spectators from around the Bay Area: a race during which participants ran outhouses they had created specifically for the event along the frontage road in front of the park.

Although fun, the race race didn't raise enough money to cover costs for the event and there weren’t enough participants who wanted to race, but plenty who wanted to watch. The race track was also very narrow with just a few feet between racers.

At its peak, this event had nearly 10 outhouses competing for the distinction of champion.