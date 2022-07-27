Subscribe

Kids get to splash, swing or just plain horse around at Santa Rosa summer camp

JOHN BURGESS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 26, 2022, 5:51PM
Updated 4 minutes ago

The Cloverleaf Ranch summer camp for 4- to 18-year-olds is still going strong in Santa Rosa, first opening in 1947. The camp offers one- and two-week sessions for day and overnight campers. Each week the ranch sees about 160 campers. Campers can ride horses, hang from zip lines, play Frisbee, hike, do arts and crafts and test their skills in archery, batting practice or volleyball and basketball. The camp recruits its staff internationally, with 12 counselors this year hailing from England, Scotland, Australia and Hungary.

