Killer of Matthew Toste’s bid to have sentence reduced denied

Joseph Kenneth Lopez Jr.’s attorney argued for compassion, decency and reconsideration of youthful mistakes Thursday in seeking to have his life sentence for murder reduced by 25 years.

But “the court is wholly unpersuaded,” Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Mark Urioste said in denying defense efforts to strike a sentencing enhancement for using a gun in the murder of Matthew Toste in December 2006.

A jury convicted Lopez of fatally shooting Toste, 32, in downtown Santa Rosa’s Seventh Street parking garage as he was trying to protect two women being harassed and groped by a group of gang members that included Lopez and his father.

Then 18, he was sentenced to 43 years, 8 months in prison, including a mandatory 25-to-life enhancement for the use of a gun.

Toste’s murder shocked the conscience of the community, already struggling with gang violence, which hadn’t caught many unrelated victims in its crosshairs until then. Toste himself was a sympathetic figure, an innocent victim, a single father of a 5-year-old just out for a night on the town at holiday time, and a man trying to protect his friends from a group of drunken men.

After four of the five defendants were convicted in Toste’s death in 2010, Lopez mounted a lengthy appeal of his case, which reached the state Supreme Court. The case ultimately was affirmed in 2018, but while it was pending, a key sentencing law changed.

That law turned what in 2010 was a mandatory 25-year gun enhancement into a judge’s discretionary sentence. Because Lopez’s sentence hadn’t been finalized while it was on appeal, his attorney could ask Urioste to strike the gun enhancement.

Toste family members breathed a collective sigh of relief in the courtroom as Urioste’s ruling became clear.

“We’re so relieved,” said Toste’s brother Thaddeus Toste, who drove from out of town to attend Thursday’s hearing.

Other family members, including Toste’s now almost 20-year-old son, and the two women who were with Toste that night were also there either in person or on video link to oppose any sentence reduction for Lopez.

Lopez’s mother, sister and other family were there to support him as well.

His attorney, Sarah Grenfell, argued for empathy for the “regrettable poor decisions” Lopez made as an 18-year-old the night of the murder, and consideration for evolving science that shows young people’s brains may not be fully developed until age 25, contributing to impulsive behavior and poor judgment.

She said he has “pivoted away” from gang membership while in prison and has family support on the outside.

None of that outweighs the violent nature of the crime and of Lopez’s actions before and after the murder, prosecutor Robert Maddock argued.

Lopez, because of a juvenile conviction, was legally prohibited to carry a gun. Yet, he did, Maddock said, and he brought it to a public place where he and his group were looking to start trouble.

When Toste tried to help the women being groped, Lopez’s father took a swing at Toste, testimony at trial showed. Toste dodged it and landed a knockout punch to Lopez Sr. The younger Lopez began firing wildly, killing Toste and wounding two of his own friends.

Both Maddock and Urioste bristled at the defense contention that “if Joseph had been a little older and his brain been more mature, this incident would never have happened.”

Maddock said the argument to reduce Lopez’s sentence is “in the interest of justice” was off base.

“Justice isn’t just about the defendant,” he said. “It’s part of it. Justice also involves victims. Justice involves our society.”

He noted that after the killing but before Lopez was arrested, he violated juvenile parole and was sent back to the California Youth Authority twice. Since he has been in adult prison, he has been caught drinking alcohol – the very substance he blamed in part for his actions the night of the murder – and pleaded guilty to fighting with other inmates last year.

Urioste, a former prosecutor, said that Lopez’s crimes, character and “overwhelming background” of behavior show the sentencing enhancement was appropriate. He said dismissing the enhancement would endanger public safety.

The ruling means the 43-year, 8-month sentence stands, although Grenfell indicated she may have other grounds to appeal the case.

