‘Kind, gentle ... no-nonsense’ Santa Rosa woman killed in Highway 12 crash

Friends and family are raising funds to help with funeral expenses for Alani Aguilar, the Santa Rosa woman killed Wednesday when she was hit from behind while waiting in traffic on Highway 12.

According to a GoFundMe account, which was set up Wednesday evening, Aguilar, 24, was planning to enroll in the fall in a program to become a dental hygienist. She was described as “kind, gentle and funny, but also no-nonsense.”

The site was set up by Alexandra Harmer on behalf of Jannelle Rivera, who appeared to be a family member based on the GoFundMe. It was not clear how Rivera is related to Aguilar, and emails to Harmer were not immediately returned.

The fundraiser has raised $15,000 of a $25,000 goal as of Thursday evening.

Aguilar, according to the fundraising account, was someone who was very dedicated to her family, “helping them in any way she could,” and would “always make people feel welcome.”

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office released her name on Thursday.

The Nissan Versa Aguilar was driving Wednesday was at the end of a line of vehicles backed up along the eastbound side of Highway 12 from the on-ramp to southbound Highway 101 when the crash occurred at about 8 a.m., according to a California Highway Patrol report.

The driver of a Safeway delivery box truck, who was traveling about 50 to 55 mph, “failed to notice the slower traffic ahead” and hit the Nissan from behind near Dutton Avenue, according to the report.

The truck then crashed into four other vehicles and overturned onto its side, officials said.

Aguilar was pulled from the Nissan, which had overturned, and was pronounced dead at an area hospital, officials said.

Staff writer Matt Pera contributed to this story.

