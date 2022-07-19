Subscribe

Kindergarten readiness in Sonoma County declines for fifth straight year. Can the downturn be stopped?

KAYLEE TORNAY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 18, 2022, 8:07PM
How does the kindergarten readiness test work?

The READY project since 2016-2017 has worked with a consistent group of eight Sonoma County school districts to administer a standardized assessment tool to determine students’ level of kindergarten readiness within the first four weeks of the school year.

Kindergarten readiness, according to the READY report, encompasses “social-emotional, self-regulation and academic skills a student requires to make a successful transition to kindergarten.”

Angie Dillon-Shore, executive director of First 5 Sonoma County, said that can include academic skills such as recognizing, reading and even writing one’s own name. It also includes the ability to follow simple instructions, to play cooperatively with other children and to regulate emotions.

In addition to contributing to the countywide data set, information from the kindergarten assessment is a useful tool for teachers to know which skills their students need help with and to respond early in the school year.

Kindergarten readiness among Sonoma County children continued to decline in 2021, and racial and socioeconomic opportunity gaps persist, the latest annual report on the subject shows.

Over the past five years, the share of children entering kindergarten with the appropriate skills declined steadily, from 40% in 2016-17 to 32% in 2021-22, according to research from the READY project. That’s a coalition of local organizations and school districts that collect and process data on kindergarten readiness.

Latino, Black and Indigenous children also have remained consistently less likely to be fully prepared for kindergarten in early childhood: Compared to 50% of white students and 48% of Asian students in 2021, just 37% of Indigenous students, 29% of Black students and 28% of Latino children were showing up ready.

Leaders from the READY project, an acronym for the Road to Early Achievement and Development of Youth, said the data, while discouraging, is also unsurprising in the context of other data that has shown the pandemic and preceding crises in Sonoma County have had the most severe effects on families of color and lower-income families.

“Unfortunately it doesn’t continue to be a surprise to us,” said Oscar Chavez, assistant director of the Sonoma County Human Services Department, one of the partners in the READY project.

“We know if you live at the intersection of race and poverty, you’re going to have a more difficult time. But what we’ve learned over the years is, we’ve got to prioritize investments in the space of prevention. The data is clear: Making sure kids enter kindergarten ready to learn reduces the amount of interventions young kids will need down the road.”

The partners are gearing up to confront the downward trend in kindergarten readiness with new programs and efforts to increase funding for strategies that evidence shows are working.

“I remain optimistic about the direction and opportunities that the READY program and our community partners are building,” said Jill St. Peters, who runs the Quality Counts program at the Community Child Care Council of Sonoma County, or 4Cs, a nonprofit that offers early childhood services for families.

“And I also appreciate the transparency of that data, because it really did shine a spotlight on the issues facing our community.”

READY partners are moving forward with an increasingly holistic lens, said Angie Dillon-Shore, executive director of First 5 Sonoma County.

“For a long time, we focused pretty exclusively on, ‘What we need is preschool for all, if everybody has preschool it’s going to go away,’” Dillon-Shore said. “But what we know about brain development is, the earlier we can mitigate the impact of poverty and related contributing factors, the more likely it is that the child will develop optimally.”

Income plays a critical role in families’ ability to access child care or early education. In Sonoma County, according to United Way, child care costs for one preschooler and an infant can total around $21,672 a year — a huge financial lift for many families.

READY data has consistently shown Sonoma County children who come from households with income of $75,000 or above were far more likely to be ready for kindergarten than children from lower-income families. In 2021, children in the higher income group were more than two times as likely to be kindergarten-ready than children from families with household income of $34,999 or below.

Tackling those disparities requires an approach that considers the myriad effects of financial insecurity on families with young children, Dillon-Shore said.

Those often include impacts to children’s health, both physical and mental. When parents are busy with multiple jobs or dealing with crises, their young children can miss out on opportunities to acquire language through activities such as reading together or singing songs.

Understanding those impacts more fully, though, requires relationships, Dillon-Shore said.

“Data is critical, but it doesn’t tell the whole story,” she said. “We really need to hear from families: what is their experience, what are the day to day impacts of struggling with income, with food, with housing? And then we understand more of the impacts on children.”

That type of feedback helped shape plans to implement a pilot universal basic income program aimed at families with young children in several Sonoma County communities.

Starting in January, 305 low-income families across the county -- including those living in Santa Rosa, Petaluma and Healdsburg -- will begin receiving $500 a month in guaranteed basic income for 24 months. The program is modeled after plans tested in other Bay Area cities and is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act.

“It doesn’t seem like a lot of money, but for a really low-income family, $500 can mean the difference between (having to) work two jobs and being able to spend more time with your child,” Dillon-Shore said. “That leads to better language and cognitive development, better social emotional development.”

Another potential solution to provide a financial windfall for the struggling child care industry is a new proposed countywide sales tax measure. Proponents estimate the quarter-cent tax would funnel $22 million in new revenue into early childhood services.

Supporters turned in 29,626 signatures to Sonoma County Clerk-Recorder-Assessor-Registrar Deva Proto’s office in mid-June, more than the 21,038 signatures needed to place the measure on the Nov. 8 ballot. The signatures were still being verified as of July 15.

If the measure is confirmed for the ballot, it would require only a simple majority to pass, because signatures were collected to place the tax measure on the ballot, rather than a vote of the Board of Supervisors.

One of the key spending priorities for those funds is boosting wages for child care workers.

Low wages have forced many child care workers out of the industry during the pandemic, which has reduced capacity of services available for families. In Sonoma County, the number of open facilities declined by 15% since March 2020, and available child care slots have decreased by 44% in that same time frame, according to estimates from 4Cs.

Nicole Monachello, who opened Storybook Village Preschool in Santa Rosa in 2019, described a constant balancing act in her budgeting, trying to manage tuition costs for parents while maintaining living wages for her teachers.

“The thing I learned the most during all of this is, if the teachers are not OK and supported, we really don’t have an industry,” she said. Quality of instruction also suffers when people are not paid enough or are forced to find other work for more pay.

“How much quality do we keep cutting off on our end for the government and society to realize they have to start investing in child care?” Monachello wondered.

The funds from the tax measure would also aim to support infant and children’s health, and work to expand options for child care in underserved areas of Sonoma County.

“We know that there are child care deserts, and if families don’t have access to those resources, their children (often) can’t be successful,” Chavez said.

Child service providers mostly cite local solutions, because not much help is coming from the state, they say.

The latest budget did not include any increase in the reimbursement for subsidized care slots for providers, despite the rising costs of such materials as diapers, food and cleaning supplies, said Lara Magnusdottir, public policy director for 4Cs.

“We fought really hard for it and our legislators have been great,” she said. “They just couldn’t get it through the administration.”

California’s Legislature and Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2021 approved $2.7 billion in funding to roll out universal transitional kindergarten across the state by 2025. But local child care advocates described mixed reactions to the impacts of that plan, too.

Magnusdottir expressed uncertainty about public elementary schools’ preparedness to take on education of preschool-age children, when they are dealing with staff shortages and fiscal challenges of their own. If many or all of Sonoma County’s 4-year-olds wind up in transitional kindergarten rather than preschool sites around Sonoma County, it could “decimate” those facilities’ finances, she said.

“It is more expensive to serve the younger children,” she said. “When you lose the 4- year-olds and serve only the younger ones, your costs are going to go up. You’ll have to charge families more, either that or the quality is going to suffer.”

So the search for solutions is far from over. And child care professionals said there’s a need to keep the conversation going.

Monachello said during the pandemic she saw a broader appreciation for the importance of child care as parents’ options tightened.

The crisis in her field has not lifted, but she no longer feels the same sense of urgency from policymakers and the public to tackle systemic inequities and instability.

“Until children are truly invested in as the most valuable assets to us at a local, state and national level, there will always be a child care crisis,” she said.

Kaylee Tornay

Education, The Press Democrat

Learning is a transformative experience. Beyond that, it’s a right, under the law, for every child in this country. But we also look to local schools to do much more than teach children; they are tasked with feeding them, socializing them and offering skills in leadership and civics. My job is to help you make sense of K-12 education in Sonoma County and beyond.  

