Kindergarten readiness in Sonoma County declines for fifth straight year. Can the downturn be stopped?

In addition to contributing to the countywide data set, information from the kindergarten assessment is a useful tool for teachers to know which skills their students need help with and to respond early in the school year.

Angie Dillon-Shore, executive director of First 5 Sonoma County, said that can include academic skills such as recognizing, reading and even writing one’s own name. It also includes the ability to follow simple instructions, to play cooperatively with other children and to regulate emotions.

Kindergarten readiness, according to the READY report, encompasses “social-emotional, self-regulation and academic skills a student requires to make a successful transition to kindergarten.”

The READY project since 2016-2017 has worked with a consistent group of eight Sonoma County school districts to administer a standardized assessment tool to determine students’ level of kindergarten readiness within the first four weeks of the school year.

Kindergarten readiness among Sonoma County children continued to decline in 2021, and racial and socioeconomic opportunity gaps persist, the latest annual report on the subject shows.

Over the past five years, the share of children entering kindergarten with the appropriate skills declined steadily, from 40% in 2016-17 to 32% in 2021-22, according to research from the READY project. That’s a coalition of local organizations and school districts that collect and process data on kindergarten readiness.

Latino, Black and Indigenous children also have remained consistently less likely to be fully prepared for kindergarten in early childhood: Compared to 50% of white students and 48% of Asian students in 2021, just 37% of Indigenous students, 29% of Black students and 28% of Latino children were showing up ready.

Leaders from the READY project, an acronym for the Road to Early Achievement and Development of Youth, said the data, while discouraging, is also unsurprising in the context of other data that has shown the pandemic and preceding crises in Sonoma County have had the most severe effects on families of color and lower-income families.

“Unfortunately it doesn’t continue to be a surprise to us,” said Oscar Chavez, assistant director of the Sonoma County Human Services Department, one of the partners in the READY project.

“We know if you live at the intersection of race and poverty, you’re going to have a more difficult time. But what we’ve learned over the years is, we’ve got to prioritize investments in the space of prevention. The data is clear: Making sure kids enter kindergarten ready to learn reduces the amount of interventions young kids will need down the road.”

The partners are gearing up to confront the downward trend in kindergarten readiness with new programs and efforts to increase funding for strategies that evidence shows are working.

“I remain optimistic about the direction and opportunities that the READY program and our community partners are building,” said Jill St. Peters, who runs the Quality Counts program at the Community Child Care Council of Sonoma County, or 4Cs, a nonprofit that offers early childhood services for families.

“And I also appreciate the transparency of that data, because it really did shine a spotlight on the issues facing our community.”

READY partners are moving forward with an increasingly holistic lens, said Angie Dillon-Shore, executive director of First 5 Sonoma County.

“For a long time, we focused pretty exclusively on, ‘What we need is preschool for all, if everybody has preschool it’s going to go away,’” Dillon-Shore said. “But what we know about brain development is, the earlier we can mitigate the impact of poverty and related contributing factors, the more likely it is that the child will develop optimally.”

Income plays a critical role in families’ ability to access child care or early education. In Sonoma County, according to United Way, child care costs for one preschooler and an infant can total around $21,672 a year — a huge financial lift for many families.

READY data has consistently shown Sonoma County children who come from households with income of $75,000 or above were far more likely to be ready for kindergarten than children from lower-income families. In 2021, children in the higher income group were more than two times as likely to be kindergarten-ready than children from families with household income of $34,999 or below.

Tackling those disparities requires an approach that considers the myriad effects of financial insecurity on families with young children, Dillon-Shore said.

Those often include impacts to children’s health, both physical and mental. When parents are busy with multiple jobs or dealing with crises, their young children can miss out on opportunities to acquire language through activities such as reading together or singing songs.

Understanding those impacts more fully, though, requires relationships, Dillon-Shore said.

“Data is critical, but it doesn’t tell the whole story,” she said. “We really need to hear from families: what is their experience, what are the day to day impacts of struggling with income, with food, with housing? And then we understand more of the impacts on children.”

That type of feedback helped shape plans to implement a pilot universal basic income program aimed at families with young children in several Sonoma County communities.

Starting in January, 305 low-income families across the county -- including those living in Santa Rosa, Petaluma and Healdsburg -- will begin receiving $500 a month in guaranteed basic income for 24 months. The program is modeled after plans tested in other Bay Area cities and is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act.