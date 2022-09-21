Newly formed Kindness Crew at Strawberry Elementary School greets fellow students with happy signs

Students arriving at the Bennett Valley Strawberry Elementary School Tuesday were greeted by fifth-graders holding up messages of kindness and encouragement. The club was started by new school counselor Angie Bhana as part of the national Start With Hello initiative, which is part of the Sandy Hook Promise. Bhana said the Kindness Crew was a way to help kids feel more connected to their school as well as a way for them to socialize and collaborate.