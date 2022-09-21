Subscribe

Newly formed Kindness Crew at Strawberry Elementary School greets fellow students with happy signs

September 20, 2022, 5:07PM
Updated 10 minutes ago

Students arriving at the Bennett Valley Strawberry Elementary School Tuesday were greeted by fifth-graders holding up messages of kindness and encouragement. The club was started by new school counselor Angie Bhana as part of the national Start With Hello initiative, which is part of the Sandy Hook Promise. Bhana said the Kindness Crew was a way to help kids feel more connected to their school as well as a way for them to socialize and collaborate.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette