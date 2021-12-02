King tides could bring flooding to Bay Area

Beachgoers should be mindful of king tides expected along the coast throughout the San Francisco Bay Area this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The Bay Area will see the highest and lowest tides of the year, which may cause minor flooding in low-lying areas, meteorologist Drew Peterson said.

The king tides, which are expected Friday through Sunday, will peak mid- to late morning before tapering off in the afternoon.

“People should be familiar with the tidal conditions over the next few days if they’re expecting to go tide pooling or to the beach,” Peterson said.

King Tides will impact the area the next 3 days & bring some of the highest & lowest tides of the year.



These tides will bring localized flooding to several low lying areas along the SF bayshore during high tide during the mid to late morning each day. https://t.co/TZ4mWUYPEf pic.twitter.com/jC4kQWSZVF — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 2, 2021

The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood advisory from 8 a.m. Friday to 3 p.m. Sunday for the San Francisco Bay shoreline, which is most likely to be impacted by the changing tides. Low-lying parking lots, parks and roads will be most affected, the weather service said.

The flooding likely will have minimal consequences for Sonoma County because the low-lying areas have little development, Peterson said.

King tides are a result of the Earth and moon orbiting close to the sun, which increases the gravitational pull on the ocean.

The California King Tides Project is tracking king tides as a way to imagine sea level rise in the future. People can participate by taking photos of king tides and uploading them to bit.ly/3pFiIz1.