King tides return to Bay Area Monday

King tides with nighttime peaks of as high as 7 feet are predicted for the Bay Area starting Monday and could drive some flooding in low-lying coastal areas, according to meteorologists.

The king tides happen twice a year with the other occurrence typically coming in late December or early January. They are driven by Northern California coming into its closest rotation to the moon, enhancing its gravitational pull on the northern Pacific Ocean.

The sharp high and low tides will continue through Friday.

King tides bring surging high tides that can flood low-lying shoreline areas at their peak and create powerful currents at bay and river mouths as the tide recedes and water is sucked rapidly out to sea.

Though the weather service’s advisory begins Monday, a tidal station in San Francisco Bay has a high tide prediction of 6.75 feet on Sunday night, National Weather Service Meteorologist Brian Garcia said. That level tide is high enough to create flooding concerns in Marin County.

San Francisco Bay’s harbors and the Marin County shoreline are more vulnerable to flooding because of the king tides than Bodega Bay and areas along the cliff-filled Sonoma County coast, meteorologists said.

Caution along the coast and bay shoreline next week as the King Tides are expected to return! #cawx #BayArea pic.twitter.com/976763MV67 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) July 8, 2022

The high water mark next week will likely come Wednesday night, with a predicted 7.21 feet tide peaking at 11:38 p.m. The lowest tide is predicted for Thursday morning at 6:49 a.m., at -1.73 feet.

Tides are measured by height above and below the average low tides.

While meteorologists are likely to issue coastal flooding advisories, king tides typically do not bring warnings about swimming, surfing and other ocean sports despite the potential for stronger currents, Garcia said.

For tidal pool enthusiasts, the deep lows can be a boon, he said, opening up wide swathes of rocky shorelines and pools for exploring in the early morning hours.

The power and intensity of the tidal changes can also make for good viewing.

“You’re going to see the water come up really fast from the deep low tide and drain out fast from the high tides,“ Garcia said.

