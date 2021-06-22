Kirk fire in Mendocino County burns 23 acres, destroys 2 outbuildings

Firefighters stopped a brush fire in east Mendocino County on Monday that burned 23 acres and destroyed two outbuildings.

The blaze, dubbed the Kirk fire, was reported just before 1 p.m. on Monday. It was burning grass and oak woodland near Kirk Drive and Black Bart Trail in Redwood Valley, according to Cal Fire.

Firefighters contained the blaze early Monday evening. Two outbuildings were destroyed and a third was damaged, Cal Fire said.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to Cal Fire.

Firefighters were expected to remain at the scene Tuesday mopping up.

