‘The best gift’: Family of Santa Rosa native who died after crash donates his organs

Click here for a GoFundMe page set up in Kirk Brandt’s name to benefit Sierra Donor Services or go to: bit.ly/3jmFWKz .

Across the country, 21 people die every day waiting for transplants.

There are more than 20,000 Californians awaiting organs. Nationwide, that number is 107,000 people.

A single donor can save up to eight lives, through organ donation, improve up to 75 lives with tissue donation, and restore sight with cornea donation.

While 90% of individuals surveyed across the country registered their decision to donate through their local Department of Motor Vehicles, there are other ways to register — through your iPhone health App, or at RegisterMe.org .

Kirk Brandt was generous to a fault, and generous to the end.

Brandt, a 2002 graduate of Cardinal Newman High School, died minutes after doctors at the UC Davis Medical Center removed him from life support on Oct. 29. The 38-year-old had been gravely injured in a car accident in Lake County 11 days earlier.

Friends and family gathering at noon on Dec. 28 for the celebration of his life at Resurrection Catholic Church on Stony Point Road will remark on his easy laugh, his knack for storytelling and the headlong way he pursued his passions.

“Whatever Kirk got into” — running, veganism, jumping rope, exploring his Irish heritage — “he REALLY got into,” said his sister Mariah.

They’ll recall how much he loved his niece and nephew, and compliment his gift for languages. He spoke fine Spanish and recently taught himself Gaelic, even though, as Mariah noted, “nobody else spoke Gaelic.”

“He drove us all crazy,” said his mother, Maureen Minto, smiling through tears.

But his signal virtue, the trait to which mourners will repeatedly return, is Brandt’s selflessness, his deep generosity. That noble quality -- doubly relevant during this Christmas season of giving -- reminded Maureen of St. Francis of Assisi.

As a high school junior, moved by the plight of a boy he’d never met — a 16-year-old whose homeless mother couldn’t afford to buy him clothes — Brandt organized a countywide drive that brought in more than 5,000 articles of clothing.

“He was willing to give the shirt off his back — even when he really needed that shirt,” said his sister Alexa.

For the last decade of his life, Brandt helped a Fijian family he’d met while attending a Tony Robbins seminar there, sending money if they needed a new boat, for instance. The couple ended up naming a son after him.

“Sometimes it was hard for us to understand why he would give the thing he needed himself,” recalled Mariah. “But he just cared deeply, and wanted to do things for others — without acknowledgment, really.”

In the final moments of his life, there was no escaping that acknowledgment.

Informed by doctors that Kirk had suffered irreversible brain damage and would never regain consciousness, his family made the decision to remove him from life support and donate his organs. It’s what he would’ve wanted, they are certain.

And so, at 6 o’clock on a Saturday morning, after family members took turns saying their goodbyes, and a Catholic priest performed a sacrament called the Anointing of the Sick, a bagpipe rendition of “Amazing Grace” was played as Brandt was rolled down a long corridor to the room where his breathing tube would be removed.

Lining the hallway, standing silently at attention, were about 60 people: administrative staff, nurses, doctors and housekeepers. It is a tradition at this medical center and elsewhere for hospital employees to pay their respects — to honor and thank the donor and their families for this final gift.

In a brief video of Kirk’s “Walk of Honor,” Maureen is flanked by Alexa and Jason, the oldest sibling. Behind them is Mariah, who is instructed at one point to put her hands on Maureen’s shoulders. Just a minute, her daughter replies. “I’m trying to get rid of my Kleenex.”

Behind them, Kirk’s godmother, Linda Gray, could be heard whispering “Thank you,” to each of the workers lining the corridor

“I don’t think we knew exactly what to expect,” recalled Alexa. “But I’d say all of us were pretty much blown away.”

The knowledge that Kirk would, in dying, save lives, transformed his family’s outlook.

“We couldn’t get him back,” said Mariah.

But donating his organs “really gave us something to hold on to, the feeling that something good could come out of this tragedy.”

Acute need for organs

While arriving at the beautiful, terrible decision to take their son and brother off life support, they were guided by staff members of the Sierra Donor Project, which partners with the UC Davis Medical Center to facilitate organ, eye and tissue donations.

“We’re meeting with families that are, unfortunately, in a period of acute grief and loss,” said Sean Van Slyck, executive director of the donor project, which worked with 164 donors in 2021 to facilitate 407 organ transplants and over 13,000 tissue grafts for transplant.

The need is acute: More than 20,000 people in California are waiting for transplants. Nationwide, that number is 107,000. Every day in this country, said Van Slyck, 20 people die while awaiting a new organ.