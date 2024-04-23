For more than half a century, the Knights Valley Volunteer Fire Department was an anchor of this rural community in eastern Sonoma County, in the shadow of Mount Saint Helena. The firefighting force is now a thing of the past; it was consolidated into the Northern Sonoma County Fire Protection District in 2019.

But one vestige lives on — a nonprofit incorporated in 2002 to guide the firehouse’s operations and allocate its resources.

Rather than a source of comfort, the existence of the nonprofit has become a point of confusion and bitterness for a galvanized group of Knights Valley and Franz Valley residents. They accuse its directors of hiding financial data, refusing to hold public meetings — and sitting on a pool of money that was raised through years of Mardi Gras nights and chili cook-offs.

More fundamental, some residents are convinced a reformulated nonprofit board pried power away from the firefighters who had long controlled decision making in Knights Valley, consolidating it in the hands of members newer to the effort.

The current nonprofit directors insist they have only the community’s best interests at heart, and that the old volunteer department’s operations were desperately in need of modernization. They believe the fears of the local residents are misplaced and overblown.

“This is a fight between neighbors,” said Keith Lesnick, one of the current directors. “And some of the neighbors have a preconceived notion. But there wouldn’t be a manned firehouse there now if it wasn’t for us.”

At a time when volunteer fire departments are rapidly fading from existence, the tempest in Knights Valley illustrates questions about local control of firefighting efforts, and how best to support them.

Bud Pochini scoots around in an ATV with dog, Coco, who is by his side most of the day, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Knights Valley. During the 2017 Tubbs Fire, Pochini lost most of his Christmas tree stock, his house and equipment. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat file)

“It was a community fire department and the board took it away from us,” said Bud Pochini, 61, who moved to Knights Valley as a young teen and has fought fires there since 1992. “I’m part of this valley and always will be. It really feels bad to have people tell you you’re not necessary anymore.”

A fight over bylaws

Formed in the wake of the disastrous Hanly Fire in 1964, the Knights Valley Volunteer Fire Department was always a source of local pride. But by 2017, the volunteer company was having trouble recruiting young firefighters and nonprofit board members, and the financial books were a mess.

“The fire department was failing,” said Jerry Phillips, 90, who lives in Franz Valley. “Because there were no young people in Knights Valley or Franz Valley in any way interested in being a volunteer fireman and the time it takes.”

So the longtime fire chief there, Augie Grube, was in talks with what was then called the Geyserville Fire Protection District. Grube wasn’t the only one advocating consolidation. The Geyserville district was better funded — it had the ability to raise tax revenue — and it was staffed by licensed professionals.

Bud Pochini, a volunteer with Knights Valley, who lost his home to the Tubbs Fire as it crossed through valley, talks with Knights Valley fire chief Augie Grube, left, Thursday Oct. 19, 2017, near Calistoga. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat file)

These advocates wanted the Knights Valley department’s nonprofit to disband and turn over its nest egg of between $80,000 and $100,000, to the Northern Sonoma County district’s nonprofit association, a parallel to Knights Valley’s.

Grube had signed a memorandum of understanding with the larger district in early 2017. But two new board members, Jenn Sloane and Jessica Campbell, joined the Knights Valley nonprofit not long after, and the newcomers pumped the brakes.

“One of our first questions was, what due diligence has been done to ensure this was in the best interests of our community?” said Sloan, who remains on the board. “Who else could we be talking to?”

The sudden standoff sparked the event that ultimately caused a rupture in the volunteer fire department’s leadership, and among its supporters: The new board members rewrote the Knights Valley nonprofit’s bylaws.

“The bylaws in place were the original bylaws, written in the 1960s,” Sloan said. “They were long overdue for updating.”

Moreover, according to Sloan and Lesnick, the Northern Sonoma Fire Protection District insisted those bylaws be recrafted as a condition of consolidation.