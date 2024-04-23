5 years after the Knights Valley Volunteer Fire Department dissolved, its nonprofit board remains at odds with neighbors

Residents and directors have been bickering for years over control of money, meetings and the firehouse.|
PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT

For more than half a century, the Knights Valley Volunteer Fire Department was an anchor of this rural community in eastern Sonoma County, in the shadow of Mount Saint Helena. The firefighting force is now a thing of the past; it was consolidated into the Northern Sonoma County Fire Protection District in 2019.

But one vestige lives on — a nonprofit incorporated in 2002 to guide the firehouse’s operations and allocate its resources.

Rather than a source of comfort, the existence of the nonprofit has become a point of confusion and bitterness for a galvanized group of Knights Valley and Franz Valley residents. They accuse its directors of hiding financial data, refusing to hold public meetings — and sitting on a pool of money that was raised through years of Mardi Gras nights and chili cook-offs.

More fundamental, some residents are convinced a reformulated nonprofit board pried power away from the firefighters who had long controlled decision making in Knights Valley, consolidating it in the hands of members newer to the effort.

The current nonprofit directors insist they have only the community’s best interests at heart, and that the old volunteer department’s operations were desperately in need of modernization. They believe the fears of the local residents are misplaced and overblown.

“This is a fight between neighbors,” said Keith Lesnick, one of the current directors. “And some of the neighbors have a preconceived notion. But there wouldn’t be a manned firehouse there now if it wasn’t for us.”

At a time when volunteer fire departments are rapidly fading from existence, the tempest in Knights Valley illustrates questions about local control of firefighting efforts, and how best to support them.

Bud Pochini scoots around in an ATV with dog, Coco, who is by his side most of the day, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Knights Valley. During the 2017 Tubbs Fire, Pochini lost most of his Christmas tree stock, his house and equipment. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat file)
Bud Pochini scoots around in an ATV with dog, Coco, who is by his side most of the day, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Knights Valley. During the 2017 Tubbs Fire, Pochini lost most of his Christmas tree stock, his house and equipment. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat file)

“It was a community fire department and the board took it away from us,” said Bud Pochini, 61, who moved to Knights Valley as a young teen and has fought fires there since 1992. “I’m part of this valley and always will be. It really feels bad to have people tell you you’re not necessary anymore.”

A fight over bylaws

Formed in the wake of the disastrous Hanly Fire in 1964, the Knights Valley Volunteer Fire Department was always a source of local pride. But by 2017, the volunteer company was having trouble recruiting young firefighters and nonprofit board members, and the financial books were a mess.

“The fire department was failing,” said Jerry Phillips, 90, who lives in Franz Valley. “Because there were no young people in Knights Valley or Franz Valley in any way interested in being a volunteer fireman and the time it takes.”

So the longtime fire chief there, Augie Grube, was in talks with what was then called the Geyserville Fire Protection District. Grube wasn’t the only one advocating consolidation. The Geyserville district was better funded — it had the ability to raise tax revenue — and it was staffed by licensed professionals.

Bud Pochini, a volunteer with Knights Valley, who lost his home to the Tubbs Fire as it crossed through valley, talks with Knights Valley fire chief Augie Grube, left, Thursday Oct. 19, 2017, near Calistoga. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat file)

These advocates wanted the Knights Valley department’s nonprofit to disband and turn over its nest egg of between $80,000 and $100,000, to the Northern Sonoma County district’s nonprofit association, a parallel to Knights Valley’s.

Grube had signed a memorandum of understanding with the larger district in early 2017. But two new board members, Jenn Sloane and Jessica Campbell, joined the Knights Valley nonprofit not long after, and the newcomers pumped the brakes.

“One of our first questions was, what due diligence has been done to ensure this was in the best interests of our community?” said Sloan, who remains on the board. “Who else could we be talking to?”

The sudden standoff sparked the event that ultimately caused a rupture in the volunteer fire department’s leadership, and among its supporters: The new board members rewrote the Knights Valley nonprofit’s bylaws.

“The bylaws in place were the original bylaws, written in the 1960s,” Sloan said. “They were long overdue for updating.”

Moreover, according to Sloan and Lesnick, the Northern Sonoma Fire Protection District insisted those bylaws be recrafted as a condition of consolidation.

Grube and Pochini, both voting members at the time, signed off on the new bylaws. Almost immediately, their allies began to raise concerns.

One section of the document stipulated that firefighters and their family members could not constitute more than half the board of directors, effectively ensuring firefighters would no longer wield control of fire services in Knights Valley.

“It was like telling the chief how he’s gonna enter a burning building,” complained Steve Gould, a former Knights Valley fire board president who is in opposition to the current board.

The old guard also objected to passages stating that regular board meetings didn’t have to be publicly noticed and allowing for a non-quorum of directors to fill board vacancies in some circumstances.

People close to Grube say he regretted signing the bylaws for the rest of his days. He died of brain cancer in December 2022, at age 77.

“Augie told many people he had nightmares about what he had done, even toward the end of his life,” Franz Valley resident Nancy Graalman said.

Grube and another firefighter, Scott Newman, remained on the board until resigning in frustration in 2020. Campbell left around the same time, and Sloan helped fill the four open seats. Graalman claims neighbors were left out of the process. Gould referred to it as “a coup.”

The power shift still rankles Pochini, who now operates an engine furnished by the Northern Sonoma County Fire Protection District but is unpaid for that work. He does not speak for the fire district, he emphasized.

The view of Mount St. Helena from Bud Pochini’s Christmas tree farm, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Knights Valley is a grand vista, but five years ago the entire valley and mountainsides burned his home and trees during the Tubbs Fire. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat file)
The view of Mount St. Helena from Bud Pochini's Christmas tree farm, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Knights Valley is a grand vista, but five years ago the entire valley and mountainsides burned his home and trees during the Tubbs Fire. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat file)

“We went out and raised all the money when I was a volunteer. And we decided on what to do with it,” Pochini said. “The board was there to help the firefighters, because we’re the ones who need to use the equipment to keep everyone safe. Then something changed.”

Locked out of the firehouse

The wound that opened in 2018 has festered ever since.

Community members have fought with the Knights Valley nonprofit over how to spend money, and who should own the fire station on Spencer Lane, and whether to enter into an agreement with the city of Calistoga to supply fire and ambulance services to Knights Valley. The dispute feels personal at times, with the two sides trading suspicions and accusations of rudeness.

They disagree on a number of basic points.

Sloan said the board has continued to hold annual meetings, missing just one (during the COVID lockdown) in the past four years. Gould had a very different assessment. “To my knowledge,” he said, “they’ve had one meeting in the last six years that was open to the public.”

The current directors contend the nonprofit couldn’t transfer ownership of the Spencer Lane station to the fire district — as more than 60 Franz Valley and Knights Valley residents had urged on a petition circulated in 2022 — because it would have violated the terms of the deed and reverted possession of the property back to the heirs of the previous owners.

Gould disputes that interpretation, arguing the deed would have remained valid under fire district control.

The original deed, signed by benefactors Howard and Rosemary Jackson in 1974 and now on file in the Sonoma County Recorder’s Office, does not address a change in fire agencies. It assigns the property to Knights Valley Volunteer Fire Company “so long as the property is used for the purpose of preventing and fighting fires in the area known as Knights Valley.”

The Jacksons recorded an updated deed two years later, conveying the parcel “free from any rights of reversion.”

The disagreement over the deed blew up into perhaps the most contentious part of this saga. While the nonprofit board haggled with the fire district over use of the firehouse, it locked up the facility. For a period of about three years, the local volunteer firefighters couldn’t enter their own station.

“They let the insurance lapse,” Pochini said. “And they still had their meetings there. Who do you think would be safer in the fire department, the firefighters or the board members?”

Pochini kept a fire engine parked on his property during this time. Without indoor storage, he said, the vehicles deteriorated.

The standoff didn’t end until September 2022, when the board signed a 99-year agreement to lease the fire station to the district for $1 a year.

After more than six years of squabbling, the mobilized neighbors of Knights and Franz valleys still have questions about the nonprofit’s finances.

Before this year, they say, they hadn’t seen any financial statements for two years. Lesnick acknowledged the board doesn’t post those numbers on its website, but insisted nothing is being hidden. He noted that the nonprofit’s operations are currently in flux as it ponders transitioning to a “firewise community,” a designation that would afford eligibility to receive grant money for things like education and fuel reduction.

“And if anyone asked (for financial data), we sent it to them,” Lesnick said. “And to a master list, not just individually.”

Shrinking nest egg

The riled neighbors also wonder how a CD account owned by the nonprofit, valued at $30,892 in January 2022, could have made just $30 at a 5-percent rate (a figure acknowledged by the nonprofit board) over two years.

“If you have anything in the bank with a CD over the last two years, you probably haven’t made any money, either,” Lesnick said.

But an experienced Napa-based financial planner, who asked for anonymity because he has no involvement with this account, estimated the CD should have accrued $3,000 or more in those two years.

That feeds the neighbors’ suspicions that funds are unaccounted for. Those suspicions are amplified, they say, by Sloan’s involvement in a previous nonprofit organization that went south.

In 2013, the Arts Council of Sonoma County ran out of money and laid off its four employees. In an article published at the time, the council’s board chairman, Tom Lombardo, told The Press Democrat that the group’s executive director “was not providing the Board with critical information, including financial information that could have informed decision making.”

That executive director was Jenn Sloane.

“It was the start of the recession,” Sloan explained, ticking off reasons for the Arts Council’s demise. “We never had any cash reserves. And the board decided to cancel the largest fundraiser of the year. I pushed back as a minority vote of one.”

The Press Democrat was unable to reach Lombardo or other former directors of the council.

More fundamentally, the vocal Knights Valley and Franz Valley residents don’t understand why the nonprofit is clinging to money at all. From the start, they advocated for all assets to be transferred to the fire district and designated for use in their community. The district has already invested heavily in the area, these residents say, including the purchase of two new trucks and expenditures on things like weed abatement.

Franz Valley-Knights Valley board members insist retaining those funds is the only way to ensure they end up being spent locally — like the new roof they put on the firehouse in 2021.

“Our Board did not think it was right to just hand over all the money that was raised by our community to a Fire District that is 23 miles away and 37 minutes away from my home,” Mike Rossi, the current president and 35-year veteran of emergency services, wrote in an email. “You tell me, can an agency so far away really help anyone with a true emergency?”

Rossi believes there is still a chance the Knights Valley station could one day be staffed by a combination of volunteers and paid crew.

One thing that appears incontrovertible: The nonprofit’s nest egg is shrinking.

The board disclosed a total of about $51,000 in checking and savings in January 2022, down from what detractors claim was close to $100,000 at one point. By this January, that number had fallen to just under $40,000. Expenditures have included $2,000 spent on the nonprofit’s website, $2,600 a year for insuring the building and some donations.

At this rate, the board’s opponents argue, the money raised by supportive community members over the years will slowly dwindle to nothing, when it could be used in defense of residents.

“I’d like it resolved in my lifetime,” Gould said. “It gnaws at me.”

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @Skinny_Post.

