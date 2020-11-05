Kohl’s, Chick-fil-A coming to new Napa shopping mall

Kohl's and Chick-fil-A fans: Napa has good news for you. The city's first Chick-fil-A restaurant should open on Soscol Avenue at Gasser Drive and its biggest neighbor will be a new Kohl's department store.

Canadian developer Ronmor Developers Inc. recently filed an application with the city to build a 7-acre shopping center at the site of the former Hanlees auto dealership at 333 Soscol Ave. Hanlees Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram just moved into a new dealership up the street at 459 Soscol Ave.

"It's a win for everybody," said Ronmor chairman Doug Porozni.

The new mall, named Soscol Square, will include a 55,000-square-foot Kohl's, a 5,200-square-foot Chick-fil-A (with drive-through service), another 9,600 square feet of tenants and 179 parking spaces.

Kohl's will be relocating from its current location in downtown Napa. Once Kohl's moves out, developer Zapolski Real Estate plans to build a hotel, apartments and commercial space at the original Kohl's site.

Porozni said that technically, the leases for Kohl's and Chick-fil-A haven't been signed yet, "but we're awfully close."

Close enough to file a planning department application with the city of Napa to review the project.

"We hope our application is pretty complete," he said. "I would expect that we'll get through the process in a timely manner."

Porozni said that a traffic study has been provided to the city. The company plans to relocate some access points to the new center, including using Gasser Drive as another major entrance to the property and adding pedestrian connections. A left turn lane will be added at the south end of the site for drivers headed north on Soscol.

The design of the building was described as modern, but with elements "that harken back to the history of the area."

"We don't want a hodgepodge" look, said Porozni.

As part of the excavation and building, the team will be watching for any potential archaeological sites or Native American artifacts.

"We've hired a consultant to make sure anything we find is recovered and treated and recorded properly," said Porozni. "We suspect there are archaeological objects in the location," but "nothing is turned up yet."

According to the listing broker, Gary Van Dam of Strong & Hayden Commercial real estate, Soscol Square benefits include "location, exposure, parking field, convenience and complementary retail nearby." Additional potential tenants mattresses companies, phone companies and food establishments.

And by adding Chick-fil-A, "I believe they will knock it out of the park," said Van Dam.

Porozni said if all goes as planned, the new tenants could open as soon as 2022. "We're proceeding as fast as we can," he said.

