KQED to hold forum recognizing retired Press Democrat columnist Gaye LeBaron

Listeners are invited to call in to a Friday morning KQED forum honoring retired Press Democrat columnist Gaye LeBaron.

The forum begins at 9:40 a.m. on the public radio station 88.5 FM. Comments can be submitted by dialing (866) 733-6786 or emailing forum@kqed.org.

LeBaron published her final column for The Press Democrat on Sunday following 65 years in the business.

She wrote daily columns that were popular across Sonoma County before initially retiring in 2001, only to continue writing columns twice per month.

Readers turned to LeBaron for news across the region and in recent years, she attracted crowds whenever she attended special events.

In honor of her career and great work, The Press Democrat announced the establishment of the Gaye LeBaron Writing Scholarship at Santa Rosa Junior College.

