KQED offers buyout packages with layoffs potentially coming to cut costs

KQED is initiating staff buyouts, an effort to reduce costs in the face of a budget deficit, SFGATE has learned.

In an April 17 email to staff at the Bay Area's best-known public broadcasting station, KQED President Michael Isip said the buyouts are a first step in reducing costs and that additional tactics might be necessary, including layoffs or a hiring freeze.

"We've operated with a board approved budget deficit for the last two years and we're now projecting a higher than expected budget deficit at the end of this fiscal year," Isip said in the email. "This is not sustainable long term and we need to take action and find savings to get us back on track to reducing our deficit."

As part of the buyout program, early retirement packages are being offered to employees 55 and older who have been with the organization for at least 10 continuous years, according to the email. The organization will also consider buyouts for other interested employees. The last day of work will be June 14 for those who opt in to the buyout, the email said.

"This voluntary program has been put in place to empower qualified employees to make their own career decisions, and enables us to minimize any layoffs and budget cuts," KQED spokesperson Peter Cavagnaro wrote in an emailed statement to SFGATE. "We feel this is the most pragmatic and thoughtful way to confront this challenge at this time." Cavagnaro declined to answer specific questions about KQED's finances or decision-making.

KQED's total revenue was $90.4 million in 2023, while expenses were $100.9 million, according to its 2023 community report. The organization is an NPR and PBS affiliate and has both radio and television stations that serve the San Francisco Bay Area. KQED is housed in a new $94 million building in San Francisco's Mission District that was completed in 2021. In 2020, it laid off 20 employees to help close a $7.1 million budget gap, as SFGATE reported at the time.

SFGATE reached out to two unions that represent KQED employees. One, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, declined to comment; the other, the National Association of Broadcast Employees and Technicians, did not respond.