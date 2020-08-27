KQED’s ’Forum’ features Kent Porter talking about what it’s like covering the LNU Lightning Complex fire

Longtime Press Democrat photojournalist Kent Porter was one of the featured guests on KQED’s “Forum” call-in program Thursday, talking about his experience covering the LNU Lightning Complex fire burning in Sonoma, Napa and Solano counties.

Host Michael Krasny interviewed Porter along with Pina Vineyard Management owner Johnny White, City of Redding Fire Department Captain Patrick O’Connor and Wildfire Defense Works Principal David Shew.

The show, entitled “Wildfire 101,” covered fire terms like “containment” and went over what kind of vegetation are likely to burn.

For more about the interview, go to www.kqed.org/forum/2010101879386/wildfires-101.

The fire has burned 368,868 acres as of Thursday morning.

To see some of Porter’s photos, click through the gallery above.