Krispy Kreme giving blood donors free dozen of doughnuts through end of January

Krispy Kreme is putting the dough in dough-nate.

The national doughnut chain is giving away sweet treats to help combat the nationwide blood shortage through the end of January.

People who donate blood to the American Red Cross will get a free dozen original glazed doughnuts when they show their donation sticker or confirmation of their donation through the organization’s donor app.

The organization — which provides some 40% of the nation’s blood — announced earlier this month that it’s experiencing the worst blood shortage in over a decade, with a 10% decrease in donations since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

“We’re grateful for all that the American Red Cross does for our country and we want to help them,” Krispy Kreme’s chief marketing officer Dave Skena said with Monday’s announcement. “Hopefully a free Original Glazed dozen will increase awareness and even mobilize those who can give blood. We want them to enjoy the doughnuts with our thanks but also share the doughnuts while encouraging others to roll up their sleeves.”

People can find where to donate blood on the Red Cross website or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

“The Red Cross is grateful to Krispy Kreme for helping us thank our generous blood donors who are stepping up to help restock hospital shelves for patients in need during this historic crisis,” American Red Cross senior vice president of Donor Services Paul Sullivan said. “Our Red Cross teams are working around the clock to meet the needs of hospital patients but can’t do it alone. We hope this thank you from Krispy Kreme will help provide a ‘dozen more reasons’ for eligible individuals to make and keep their donation appointments in the days ahead.”

Donating to other blood donation organizations will also be honored for the company’s latest in-store giveaway promotion at participating locations.

The Charlotte, N.C.-based company, which went public last year, has promoted COVID-19 vaccinations with free doughnuts since March 2021.

In Sonoma County, there is a Krispy Kreme location in Rohnert Park on Redwood Drive.

According to a rep, Krispy Kreme gave away nearly 4 million doughnuts in its effort.