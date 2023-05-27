Kristin Smart’s family ‘beyond grateful’ after guilty verdict in murder case

Twenty-seven years ago, Denise Smart was at a swim meet.

It was 1996, and her two youngest children, Matt and Lindsey, were competing in an annual Memorial Day weekend competition in Stockton. It was the first her oldest daughter, Kristin, wasn’t there for.

Kristin was away at college — Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo — finishing up her freshman year.

That day, Denise received the phone call no parent can imagine: Her daughter was missing.

Cal Poly officials told Denise that Kristin likely went camping for the weekend, but a motherly instinct told her that wasn’t the case.

So she called Kristin’s roommates, who said Kristin had left behind her backpack, ID and other essential belongings.

“It was just immediately off-kilter,” Denise recalled with goosebumps forming on her arms. “I was immediately concerned.”

Upon receiving the news, Denise’s husband Stan drove at once to San Luis Obispo. He hoped Kristin would have returned to Cal Poly by the time he arrived there. He thought he would just have to give his daughter a lecture.

But that moment never happened, and neither Stan nor Denise could predict the unending nightmare that would unfold from that day.

Paul Flores, who was also a freshman at Cal Poly at the time, quickly became a person of interest in the case, then the de-facto sole suspect for nearly three decades. But a botched initial investigation led to his freedom for 25 years, until he was finally arrested and charged with Kristin’s murder. His father, Ruben Flores, was also arrested that day, accused of helping his son conceal the crime.

Two years later in October, a Monterey County jury convicted Paul Flores for the first-degree murder of Kristin Smart. He is currently serving a 25 years to life sentence in North Kern State Prison. His father, who was acquitted by a separate jury, remains free.

Despite that resolution, the 27th anniversary of their daughter’s disappearance isn’t a time for celebration, Stan and Denise said.

“This year, at 27 years, we are beyond grateful that he is in prison,” Denise said. “But we would be ecstatic at this point if we were able to lay her to rest.”

On Wednesday, with Paul Flores’ conviction and sentencing beginning to recede, Stan and Denise sat down with The Tribune at their Stockton home, to talk about their daughter’s life, the investigation and trial, and where they go from here.

Who was Kristin Smart?

Kristin was so much more than a missing girl, her parents told the Tribune.

If Kristin were still alive today, Denise said, she would walk in the room, crack a joke and sit on her dad’s lap — even as an adult.

She and Stan had an irreplaceable friendship, they said.

When Kristin was a teenager, her father got a job as a high school principal in Napa County, so Kristin transferred to his school, commuting with him each day.

She was also close with her two younger siblings, Lindsey and Matt.

They had begun swimming at 5 and 7 years old, when Kristin was 9. At one meet, Kristin jumped into the pool, and soon, she took up the sport as well.

Though her two siblings were more naturally gifted, Denise said, Kristin’s perseverance and determination were unmatched.

Within one summer, she began receiving medals and ribbons, and was even named most improved swimmer of the year.

Still, she remained her siblings’ biggest cheerleader.

Each Halloween, Kristin would escort them and the other neighborhood kids to trick or treat. She babysat neighbor Denise Pearce’s kids and was a role model to them.

She became the favorite babysitter of the neighborhood, Pearce said, because she always planned fun activities to do with the kids.

Kristin was also determined to have a life of adventure, her mother said.

Denise Smart recalled a time when Kristin found a book at Barnes and Noble about how to get hired overseas as a college student. Kristin didn’t have the money to buy the book, so she wrote down some information then made some calls.

She was a senior in high school at the time.

Later, Kristin convinced a Hawaiian surf camp to hire her despite not meeting the employment requirements, her mother said, a testament to her determination.

Pearce remembers Kristin’s excitement for college, and even helped her pick out her first-day outfit: a denim jumper and white blouse.

Cal Poly issues first public apology to Smart family

Kristin was eager to attend Cal Poly, her parents recalled, but she stayed in close touch with her family, and Sunday phone calls became a tradition once she moved away.

Because Memorial Day weekend 1996 was so busy with the swim meet, Denise Smart said she didn’t realized Kristin hadn’t called that Sunday.