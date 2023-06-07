Pam Moore, a fixture of Bay Area television news for 32 years, is retiring from the evening anchor desk at KRON4 News, the station said Tuesday.

The Detroit native, who worked in Los Angeles and Boston before joining KRON4-TV in March 1991, won numerous awards for her reporting, including her work on KRON4’s five-part news series “About Race,” in which she interviewed then-Senator Kamala Harris and Alicia Garza, the founder of Black Lives Matter.

“I’m humbled to have shared this career with so many, this was not an easy decision, but my faith confirmed it’s time. It’s been a real blessing,” Moore said on the KRON4 website.

In her three decades at KRON4, which has been a 24/7 news channel since 2012, Moore became a trusted voice for viewers and a respected leader in the newsroom, news director Josh Palefsky said in a statement.

“Pam is the journalist that all who are coming into our industry should aspire to become. Pam’s legacy, mentorship, and kindness will continue to shape our coverage for many years,” Palefksy said.

Moore’s colleagues at KRON4 took to Twitter Tuesday to offer accolades and well wishes, including evening news reporter Sara Stinson, who wrote that Moore was a role model to journalists.

End of an era for the Bay Area! Pam Moore has been such a role model to journalists. She is the most humble person I’ve ever met in the industry. Grateful to have worked with her these last couple of years. 🙏🏻 Go enjoy your ME time Pam!! https://t.co/y8dt4ZTQ3P — Sara Stinson (@SaraStinsonNews) June 6, 2023

KRON4 anchor Reyna Harvey wrote Tuesday that Moore was an inspiration and thanked Moore “for paving the way for many female journalists.”

Pam WE love you deeply, you are an inspiration. Thank you for all the lives you have touched including myself and for paving the way for many female journalists!



Thank you for your mentorship and guidance. Although this chapter is ending we can’t wait to see what’s next. pic.twitter.com/sFv5oO6nak — Reyna Harvey (@ReynaHarveyB) June 7, 2023

In addition to her broadcast career, Moore is an active community volunteer, including with East Oakland Youth Development Center, where a college scholarship is named in her honor. She’s also contributed time to support Bay Area nonprofit organizations including STEM, Women in Science, Girls Inc., Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights, Bay Area Black Journalists and Performing Stars in Marin County.

“Pam has made a tremendous positive impact in the Bay Area and will continue to do so. She has been a gracious and supportive advocate for the underserved and has generously spent much of her time giving back to local organizations and communities,” said Jim Rose, vice president and general manager of KRON4, in a statement.

Moore will continue to report across KRON4 platforms as a special contributor, the station said.

For more information, go to kron4.com.