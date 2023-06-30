Pam Moore, a fixture of Bay Area television news for 32 years, gave her final broadcast from the evening anchor desk at KRON4 Thursday and the network paid tribute to her career by naming its San Francisco news studio after her.

The studio will now be called the Pam Moore Studio 4 in her honor.

“We want all who enter the KRON4 studio to be reminded of the journalistic principles that Pam has exemplified throughout her career and to be inspired by the legacy that is Pam Moore.” Josh Palefsky, KRON4 news director, said in a statement on KRON4’s website Thursday.

Moore, a Detroit native who worked in Los Angeles and Boston before joining KRON4-TV in March 1991, announced her retirement from the anchor desk June 6. Her final broadcast, which ran from 6-7 p.m., was followed by a special focusing on her legacy in the Bay Area.

In the weeks since her retirement announcement, Moore received heartfelt messages from national leaders including Vice President Kamala Harris, KRON4 reported.

Additionally, Moore received honorary proclamations from both San Francisco Mayor London Breed — who named June 29, 2023, Pam Moore Day in San Francisco — and Oakland City Mayor Sheng Thao.

On her Facebook page Thursday, Moore thanked colleagues and viewers who tuned in to watch her deliver the news for the last three decades, writing “I just cannot seem to fully express my gratitude for so many blessings here … but to the viewers, the community folks, my co-workers past and present … My heart is full. It has been a privilege to be a part of your lives. and I am honored you have been a part of mine.”

I am overwhelmed .. often to tears.. by the emails.. posts.. messages of all kinds which have been shared as I wind down... Posted by KRON 4 Pam Moore onThursday, June 29, 2023

Moore will continue to report across KRON4 platforms as a special contributor, the station said.

