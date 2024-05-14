Eight young people, possibly teenagers, at La Brea Tar Pits were hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after contacting or ingesting a mysterious substance, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Los Angeles firefighters responded to a call about three unconscious teenage boys at 12:45 p.m. at 5801 W. Wilshire Blvd., said Brian Humphrey, an LAFD spokesperson. He said a security guard called about the young men but it was unclear if the guard worked for the La Brea Tar Pits or not.

Upon arriving, firefighters located the three young men as well as five others, some of whom were girls by or at the park, Humphrey said. The eight young people were experiencing "altered level of consciousness" after apparent contact or ingestion with a substance that has yet to be identified, the department said in a statement.

L.A. fire paramedics took the eight people to a nearby hospital. Their conditions were unknown.

Firefighters don't know if there's a connection between all eight people, Humphrey said.

A spokesperson for the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, which oversees the La Brea Tar Pits, could not immediately be reached for comment.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information is available.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.