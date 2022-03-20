Subscribe

LA County Sheriff’s helicopter crashes in mountains above San Dimas and Glendora; 5 hospitalized

CAITLIN ANTONIOS AND HUNTER LEE
LOS ANGELES TIMES
March 19, 2022, 6:55PM

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department helicopter crashed near Highway 39 (San Gabriel Canyon Road) and East Fork Road on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

It went down around 4:30 p.m, said Dispatch Supervisor Miguel Ornelas of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

There were five occupants in the helicopter who were transported to a hospital or hospitals. Information on their conditions was not immediately available.

All five on board were deputies who were on their way to a call for service, said Sgt. Gabriela Herrera of the LASD Information Bureau.

The crash site is near the San Gabriel Dam and Reservoir in the San Gabriel Mountains above San Dimas and Glendora.

What caused the crash was not immediately known. Visibility was good in the region Saturday afternoon, with breezy wind and dry conditions.

Aerial footage from the scene showed the helicopter appeared to be intact.

This was the second crash of a law enforcement helicopter in a month in Southern California. One officer was killed and another hurt Feb. 19 in the crash of a Huntington Beach Police Department helicopter in Newport Harbor.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette