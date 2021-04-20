La Luz to open vaccine clinic for Valley’s Latinx population

To help protect Sonoma Valley’s Latinx population, the La Luz Center, in partnership with the Community Health Center and Sonoma Valley Hospital, is opening a new vaccination clinic for residents living in and around the Boyes Hot Springs and Aqua Caliente neighborhoods.

Disproportionately affected by the pandemic, Latinos represent two-thirds of the county’s COVID-19 cases but make up less than 30 percent of its total population. The La Luz clinic will help the county to manage the pandemic more equitably, organizers say. To date, just 18 percent of residents who have received a vaccine have identified themselves as Latinx.

Community health workers will be conducting door-to-door outreach in the area to make sure residents are aware of the clinic and have opportunities to register.

“Equity remains a crucial goal and mission in Sonoma County as we work toward ending the pandemic,” 1st District Supervisor Susan Gorin said in a statement announcing the clinic. “The Latinx community has suffered disproportionately during the past year. A targeted clinic at La Luz in the Springs area with our trusted partners will allow them to deliver much-needed vaccines directly to this community.”

La Luz’s vaccine clinic will operate on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 7 p.m., as well as on Sundays beginning April 25. Vaccinations will be by appointment and reserved for neighboring residents and members of the Latinx community. The clinic will be equipped to administer 200 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines daily.

“This is an exciting project to see if we can get more people vaccinated if we come to them — to where they live,” said Cheryl Johnson, CEO of Sonoma Valley Community Health Center.

La Luz is located at 17560 Greger St. in the Springs. For information about how to make an appointment, residents are encouraged to call 938-5131. For a complete list of vaccination sites in Sonoma County, as well as the latest vaccine numbers and information on how to receive a vaccine, visit SoCoEmergency.org/vaccine or call 2-1-1.