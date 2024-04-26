La Niña expected to return. What does that mean for California?

As California's wet season comes to a close, forecasters are already starting to talk about next winter: A La Niña weather pattern is expected to develop.

La Niña — the inverse of El Niño — impacts weather around the world and is often associated with wetter conditions in Northern California and drier weather in Central and Southern California.

That said, Jan Null, a meteorologist and former lead forecaster for the National Weather Service, wouldn't bet money out of his own wallet on the "typical" scenario playing out. "We've really seen a mixed bag with La Niña," he said.

To prove his point, Null referred to his website Golden Gate Weather Services, where he has compiled precipitation data on both La Niña and El Niño events going back to 1950. While winter precipitation in California was below normal in three of the last five La Niña years, it was well above normal, even in Central and Southern California, in one: In the 2016-2017 water year that was marked by a La Niña winter, the Bay Area saw 165% of annual precipitation. The greater Los Angeles area reached 121%. The winter of 2022-23 saw well-above-average snowfall in the Sierra Nevada.

Last winter was marked by a strong El Niño. The climate phase is weakening, with all signs pointing toward La Niña developing as early as summer and continuing into fall. The odds of La Niña developing by late summer to early fall are high, according to the latest data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

"Right now, we have about an 85% chance for La Niña happening this fall, but usually these events peak and strengthen in the wintertime," said Tom Di Liberto, a climate scientist who writes for NOAA's blog.

La Niña and El Niño are climate phenomena that develop in the equatorial waters of the Pacific. La Niña is the cold phase of the El Niño-Southern Oscillation cycle, sometimes called ENSO, when those ocean waters' temperatures near the equator are below normal; El Niño, the warm phase, is the opposite. The climate phases have little influence on weather in the Northern Hemisphere over the summer months, and more impact in winter. The ocean temperature impacts winds and the jet stream that circles the globe. The jet stream consists of the high-elevation winds that propel storms around the globe. When it gets nudged one way or another, the storm track shifts.

Brian Garcia, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said that in a La Niña year, the jet stream often favors the Pacific Northwest in winter. This can bring wet weather into far Northern California, from about Mendocino County northward, while Central and Southern California stay drier. But "just a little wobble of that jet stream can bring some decent rainfall even farther south, especially into the North Bay of the Bay Area," he said.

El Niño and La Niña get a lot of attention before they even develop because, unlike so many other factors that influence weather, their arrival can be forecast several months in advance.

"This gives us a ton of help in getting a good sense of what might happen this winter, months and months in advance," Di Liberto said.

But while these climate phases are predictable, their influence on seasonal patterns is limited. Many other far less predictable climate phenomena can be just as strong, even more powerful, than El Niño and La Niña, he said. The Madden-Julian Oscillation, a wave of thunderstorms that form at the equator and help foster storms around the world, may have helped drive the historically wet 2022-23 La Niña winter, for example. Di Liberto said the oscillation can lead to impacts that are different from the ones you would normally expect in a La Niña year.

Bottom line: La Niña is coming, but meteorologists aren't ready to bet on what that means for California's winter.

La Niña "by itself is not a good predictor of wet or dry conditions in California," Michael Anderson, the state climatologist for the California Department of Water Resources, wrote in an email. "Many factors are in play as we transition from the wet season to the dry season."