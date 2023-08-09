Labrador puppy reunited with owner a day after it was stolen from a Napa home

A Labrador puppy was stolen from its home Saturday night in Napa and located the next day, according to an Instagram post by the Napa County Police Department.|
The department was notified of an intruder who smashed open a window and took the dog around 11:45 p.m.

Using home video surveillance, the dog’s owner confirmed he knew the suspect and provided his information to the police department, Sgt. eri Sedgley said.

The dog and the suspect, Lonnie Glass, 64, were located together at about 10 a.m. Sunday, police said.

Glass was arrested and booked into the Napa County jail.

The dog was returned to its owner after the department verified its identity with the Napa County Animal Shelter.

“Justice prevails, and our community is safer with every step we take together,” the department’s Instagram post read.

