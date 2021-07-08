Authorities investigate shooting death of man in Clearlake Oaks

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman told authorities she shot and killed a man who assaulted her in Clearlake Oaks on Wednesday.

The woman initially reported the incident at a hospital Wednesday morning and later recounted the events with investigators, according to a sheriff’s office press release.

She said she shot the man at a residence in the 12000 block of Island Circle. Deputies responding to the home found the man dead with gunshot wounds.

Authorities are not releasing the man’s name until relatives are notified.

Lt. Rich Ward said investigators are looking for people who witnessed the event. He declined to provide further details about the case, citing an open investigation, and said he did not have details about the woman’s injuries.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

