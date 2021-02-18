Lake County canceling first-dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments this week due to supply delays

Lake County is canceling all first-dose COVID-19 vaccine shots this week due to delays in vaccine delivery because of severe weather in other parts of the United States.

Lake County Public Health Officer Dr. Gary Pace announced in a news release Wednesday that the public health division was canceling all first-dose appointments at the county’s drive-thru vaccination clinics — which launched only this week — on Thursday and Friday.

In addition, Lake County is rescheduling three batches of Moderna second doses. Those slotted for second doses Thursday, Friday and Monday, Pace said, will receive phone calls to get them into new appointments. Those recipients will all be past the recommended 28-day interval for the Moderna formula by the time they receive the next dose.

