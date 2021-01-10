Lake County CHP captain takes helm of local unit

A CHP captain with deep ties to Northern California is the new leader of the agency’s Sonoma County office, where his uncle, the person who inspired him to seek a career in law enforcement, worked for over 20 years.

Capt. Randy England, 56, reported for his new assignment as the commander of the Santa Rosa CHP office Jan. 4, transferring from a two-year post with the Clear Lake-area CHP to replace Capt. Ari Wolfe, who was named assistant chief of the agency’s northern division late last year.

The move brings him to the same county his uncle, former CHP officer Jim England, patrolled for more than two decades until his retirement in 2003.

England said learning about his uncle’s job, and the direct impact he could make in the world, convinced him at an early age to pursue a career in law enforcement.

“If somebody would have said I’d be in this position 15 years ago, I’d say they were foolish,” England said of the new role. “I’m very grateful for this opportunity. It’s been amazing coming here.”

England, a Fort Bragg native, started his career as a CHP officer in 1996 when he enrolled and completed the agency’s academy.

He spent two years working the graveyard shift in San Francisco before he transferred to the CHP Ukiah office, where he took part in a multiagency task force centering on drug crimes and served as an area public information officer.

In 2012 he promoted to sergeant for the Garberville-area office and then took over as commander four years later before switching to the Clear Lake office in 2018, his most recent assignment.

In his new role in Santa Rosa, England said his priorities include getting to know officers in his unit and local law enforcement leaders, as well as working toward a safety community through traffic enforcement.

“This is essentially a turnkey operation, I just have to keep the ship moving in the right direction,” England said, praising Wolfe. “The morale here is good and the officers understand what the mission of the CHP is.”

Wolfe, England’s predecessor in Santa Rosa, said England’s even-keeled demeanor is one of the many strengths he brings to the job, along with a deep well of experience in Northern California.

“There’s more traffic, more people to supervise but that gives him more resources to work with him than maybe he’s used to in his former command in Clearlake,” Wolfe said. “It’s nothing that he hasn’t done.”

England is commuting from Ukiah, where he and his family still live, a 130-mile round trip from his new office in Rohnert Park. Wary of the cost of living, England said he and his family have not yet decided to move to the area.

When he’s not in his uniform, England enjoys running and has several marathons under his belt.

Although he can’t participate in the races during the pandemic, he gets up before sunrise to log a few miles before work most days, England said.

“It’s a great way to clear the head,” he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.