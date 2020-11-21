Lake County couple arrested on suspicion of child abuse, assault

A Lake County couple were arrested Thursday night on suspicion of abusing and assaulting their two young children at a motel in Lakeport, police said.

Officers arrived at the Anchorage Inn Motel on Main Street to investigate a report of two children walking the grounds naked and bloodied, according to the Lakeport Police Department. Police discovered that the children, ages 1 and 3, had been outside for up to 10 minutes in 40-degree weather and were screaming and knocking on doors.

Police located the children’s parents, Eric Dwayne Kantner, 46, and Elizabeth Ann Frost, 40, both of Lucerne, in a motel room, heavily intoxicated and sleeping. Officers believe that Kantner assaulted one of the children.

The children did not have serious injuries and were treated at the scene, according to Lakeport Police Chief Brad Rasmussen. They are now in protective custody with Lake County Child Welfare Services.

Both Kantner and Frost were arrested and booked on felony charges at the Lake County Jail. Kantner was charged with willful cruelty to a child and inflicting injury on a child. Frost was charged with willful cruelty to a child and a probation violation.

