Lake County driver dies in head-on crash on Highway 20

A Lakeport man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a head-on crash that closed Highway 20 for at least two hours in the Saratoga Springs area, authorities in Lake County said.

Authorities have not released the man’s name. He was 48, according to a report from the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on Highway 20 just east of Scotts Valley Road at about 3:10 p.m., according to the CHP.

The man was driving east in a Chevrolet Silverado when a westbound driver in an Acura TSX “for unknown reasons” crossed over double yellow lines and they collided, the CHP said.

The 38-year-old Ukiah woman driving the Acura was taken to a hospital with major injuries and her passenger had minor injuries, the CHP said.

Everybody involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt, according to the report.

Authorities are investigating whether either of the drivers was intoxicated, the CHP said. Nobody was arrested.

