Cost: $75 per adult, $45 for kids ages 5-11, under five is free with adult. Reservations are required.

Visitors who take the wildflower tour will enjoy a narrated ranch wagon tour, barbecue lunch with Lake County wines and live music.

The owner, Anne Garner, is and authentic cowgirl who kicked off a wildflower tour on her 3,200-acre ranch located on Long Valley Road in Lake County's Spring Valley. The 140-year-old ranch has been passed down to three generations so far.

If you enjoy down-home music, mountain, meadow and wildflower views, you need to visit Eleven Roses Ranch.

Springtime showers have helped produce opportunistic wildflowers. Sprinkled across the greensward are swathes of red larkspur, wild iris, purple lupine, white popcorn flower, buttercups, blue dicks and goldfields, to name a few.

"Having owned mules since 1988 for riding, driving and packing, it was a natural progression to want to share the love of my land and animals with others,“ she said. ”I am truly blessed to have grown up here and to still be able to live here."

Visitors will find deer browsing under massive oaks and redbud trees that dot the landscape near Long Valley Creek.

This wildflower tour is done on a mule drawn wagon where a rustic, fun-filled day begins with refreshments and country music performed by Don Coffin and Andi Skelton. There’s also a history lesson or two in the barn for guests that want to partake. Historical tales include the retelling of how Garner's great grandfather came to California from Missouri in 1859, specifically to settle in the Napa Valley.

"He was quite successful there, and is mentioned in the Napa Valley history books,“ the owner said. ”But he was a 'teetotaler' and felt that the valley was being misused with wine grapes, so in 1883 he sold and moved to Lake County, to our present site to farm."

Take a closer look at the vintage wagons or explore the ranch's gardens. Then meet the Percheron Mules named John and Sally, and their buddy, Drew, a Kiger Mustang Mule, two of which will be pulling the wagon over the lush countryside during the wildflower tour.

Following the tour is a barbecue lunch, complete with local wines and dessert.

During spring, Garner receives several hundred visitors who visit the property. The ranch is also open for weddings and special events. She added that the event venue is available year-round with both indoor and outdoor areas in which to meet.

"It's an awe inspiring and breathtaking time of year," Garner, who grew up on the ranch, said of spring.

The work is hard and climate change, fire risk and the pandemic, have been tough for many businesses including Eleven Roses Ranch.

"I have always strived to make this an affordable destination for people,“ Garner said. ”The Mendocino Complex Fire of 2018, specifically the Ranch Fire, burned completely through our ranch. Thankfully, all of the buildings were spared, but we lost a lot of timber. Then COVID followed, so that caused some lean years."

When she’s not working on the ranch and providing tours, Garner works as an intensive care nurse at Lakeside Hospital in Lakeport. A job she’s held for 23 years.

The ranch has passed down through four generations, and has remained in agriculture.

The largest part of the working cattle and hay ranch is owned and run by her brother, Steven Garner while she holds a smaller portion of the family's lands.

"My brother's son and grandsons are continuing the ranching, and I believe it will continue for at least another couple of generations if not longer,“ she said.

The future is bright for the family and they will continue to work the land and invite visitors for as long as they can.

“We have survived for over 140 years here and I truly believe that there will be Garners here for another hundred years. I am so very fortunate to have grown up here and I thank God each day to have given me my family and this beautiful piece of Heaven here on earth. The valley and the family is rich in history."