Lake County fire burns two structures

A fire in Lake County Saturday night burned one house completely and damaged another, according to the Northshore Fire Protection District.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m. the fire department received a call that two houses in a residential neighborhood near the intersection of 2nd Avenue and Highway 20 in Lucerne were on fire.

When firefighters arrived, flames in the first house had already reached the roof, officials said.

Northshore firefighters found the second home’s back room aflame when they arrived, officials said. Most of the belongings inside the second house were rescued, however.

“A fence around the first house burned down and then the embers spread to weeds near the second home,” said Mike Ciancio, fire chief of Northshore Fire Protection District. “It was a pretty condensed area, the houses were placed closely together.”

The destroyed house was occupied by at least one person, Ciancio said Sunday.

A third structure was initially thought to be on fire on the next block over, authorities said, but after examining the area they realized that was not the case.

Northshore fire responded with five engines and mutual aid from Cal Fire, Lake County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol, California Water Service and American Red Cross.

Firefighters were on containment and mop-up duty until 2 a.m., officials said. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

An estimate for damages at the two properties was not immediately available Sunday.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.