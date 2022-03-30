Lake County fire district having busy year

Lake County Fire Protection District officials say their Station 70 is one of the busiest fire stations in Northern California, as evidenced by the number of cases it responds to per year, especially with the increase in fires during the previous year.

Just a little over a week ago, on a recent busy Sunday-Monday shift, the station responded to four structure fires.

Those calls were part of a trend of “a significant influx in structure fires the past few weeks,” according to district Fire Chief William Sapeta.

“Last year, we ran 5,313 calls and 53 structure fires out of a single station …,” he said. “This year we’re (on track) to beat that number.”

The calls include a “steady increase in calls of all nature — medicals, residential fires, vegetation fires and general assists,” said Amber Lancaster, an emergency medical technician and a public liaison for the district. As a result, officials can’t pinpoint a cause for the increase.

Four residential fires in two days is a lot for most departments, Lancaster said, “but … this is not completely unheard of for Lake County Fire Protection District’s Station 70.”

The district responded to more than 5,000 calls in 2021, including 53 residential structure fires and 140 significant vegetation fires. Often EMTs work 48-hour shifts where they respond to more than 50 calls, according to Lancaster. There are several other city and county fire districts in Lake County.

“Clearlake is often underestimated as a rural area, but it’s one of the busiest stations in Northern California,” she said.

By comparison, Santa Rosa’s busiest station, Station 1, responds to about 4,692 calls a year and 35 structure fires from two staffed stations and is supported by a private ambulance, she added.

The 165-square-mile district with more than 15,300 residents covers the city of Clearlake and the unincorporated area of Lower Lake.

In comparison, the Ukiah Fire Valley Fire Authority service area in Mendocino County, which covers Ukiah and its environs, includes 90 square miles and about 30,000 people, Lancaster said.

On March 20, a person died in a mobile home fire in the 6000 block of Old Highway 53. It was the first of the four fires Lake County’s Station 70 handled that day.

When crews arrived at the mobile home it was engulfed in flames, Lancaster said.

There was no information yet available from the Lake County Coroner’s Office on the identity of the dead person. The cause was deemed “accidental” but further details weren’t available.

During a second fire on the same day at a house in the 3200 block of Old Highway 53, crews were able to mount “an aggressive initial attack,” Lancaster said.

The fire was eventually contained to the home’s attic, with some damage spreading to the living room as a result of fire suppression actions. The cause was determined to be the accidental disposal of ashes.

Three puppies had been removed from the house before fire crews arrived, Lancaster said, and firefighters posed with the dogs in their arms after the fire was over. Pictures of the rescued pups were posed on the department’s Facebook page to give the community some cheerful news.

The next morning, on March 21, crews responded to an RV fire that spread to a multifamily residence in the Clearlake Oaks area and other miscellaneous structures, Lancaster said. The cause of that fire was not immediately available.

A fourth residential structure fire occurred hours later in the 8000 block of Highway 53. It started in the area of the stove, she said, and everyone made it out. A dog found outside the house was having seizures, and after crews administered care, it slowly improved and appeared normal and was wagging its tail before they left the scene. The cause is under investigation.

The Lake County district has 29 paid staff, including a chief and three captains, and nine volunteers, according to the district’s website. It is a transporting agency, meaning that unlike a nontransporting agency, it provides ambulance services in addition to other emergency responses

“So in Clearlake if you call 911 for a medical emergency, the same crew will show up that would respond if you call 911 for a fire,” Lancaster said. “So when we have a shift with 56 calls in 48 hours, the same people are running every one of those calls. And if there’s no one available because every person is committed to a call or incident, mutual aid has to come from a neighboring department approximately 10-15 minutes away.”

In addition to structure and wildland fires, crews respond to vehicle crashes, technical rescues, hazardous materials and medical aid incidents. It also has a small fire station in Lower Lake.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.