Lake County health officials issue warning about drinking water from parts of Clear Lake

Lake County health officials issued a warning late Wednesday advising those with private water systems in certain parts of Clear Lake not to drink their tap water because of escalating levels of dangerous toxins associated with blue green algae in the lake.

The advisory applies to those with private intakes in the lake in the Clearlake Oaks arm and the lower arm, both in the eastern portion of the lake.

Lake County Public Health Officer Gary Pace said officials were concerned that some systems might not effectively filter out the naturally occurring substances, which have been measured in rising concentrations as water levels in the lake have declined amid historic drought.

Water quality testing results from Clear Lake reflecting conditions Sept. 7. Lake County Public Health officials have issued an advisory urging residents with private water systems to avoid drinking tap water from the Clearlake Oaks and lower arms. (Lake County Public Health)

The urgent notice was short on detail, but Pace promised more information would be made available Thursday. He was not immediately available for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.