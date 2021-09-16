Lake County health officials issue warning about drinking water from parts of Clear Lake
Lake County health officials issued a warning late Wednesday advising those with private water systems in certain parts of Clear Lake not to drink their tap water because of escalating levels of dangerous toxins associated with blue green algae in the lake.
The advisory applies to those with private intakes in the lake in the Clearlake Oaks arm and the lower arm, both in the eastern portion of the lake.
Lake County Public Health Officer Gary Pace said officials were concerned that some systems might not effectively filter out the naturally occurring substances, which have been measured in rising concentrations as water levels in the lake have declined amid historic drought.
The urgent notice was short on detail, but Pace promised more information would be made available Thursday. He was not immediately available for comment.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more.
You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.
Mary Callahan
Environment and Climate Change, The Press Democrat
I am in awe of the breathtaking nature here in Sonoma County and am so grateful to live in this spectacular region we call home. I am amazed, too, by the expertise in our community and by the commitment to protecting the land, its waterways, its wildlife and its residents. My goal is to improve understanding of the issues, to find hope and to help all of us navigate the future of our environment.
