Lake County health officials report highest COVID-19 case rate in California

Lake County health officials reported Wednesday the daily coronavirus case rate has reached 50 per 100,000 residents, the highest level of virus transmission in California.

The county’s infection rate far exceeds the state average and that of any other county statewide, officials said. The county’s test positivity level, the share of COVID-19 tests that are positive, is now 17.4%, a dramatic jump from 1% in mid-June.

The powerful delta strain of the coronavirus, along with relaxed masking rules and the state’s full reopening June 15, likely are the reasons for the dramatic spike of new infections, Lake County officials said. Two cases of the delta variant were detected in June. It’s unclear how many more delta-related infections there are in the county.

Dr. Charlie Evans, acting Lake County public health officer, said the delta variant contains 1,000 times the viral load of the original strain of the coronavirus. County officials warned local residents that the pandemic is not over and that it’s crucial more people get vaccinated and exercise preventative measures.

In Sonoma County, the daily COVID-19 transmission rate stands at 9.5 new cases per 100,000 people. Test positivity is about 4.4%.

