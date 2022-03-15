Lake County investigating chase that ends when driver hits CHP officer

Lake County authorities are investigating a pursuit that took place last week and ended when the suspect collided with a California Highway Patrol officer.

No injuries were reported and Lower Lake resident Christopher Lee Doyle, 40, was arrested, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

He’s suspected of evading a peace officer, driving under the influence, reckless driving and hit-and-run.

The chase began just after 7:30 p.m. Friday when a Lake County Sheriff’s deputy at Highways 53 and 29 spotted the suspect driving through a red light at a high rate of speed, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The pursuit lasted eight minutes and reached speeds of 100 mph before the suspect collided with a CHP vehicle at Highway 29 and Hartmann Road, officials said.

That’s about 10 miles south from where the chase began.

Jail records show Doyle was scheduled to appear in Lake County Superior Court on Tuesday.

