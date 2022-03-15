Subscribe

Lake County investigating chase that ends when driver hits CHP officer

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 15, 2022, 4:17PM

Lake County authorities are investigating a pursuit that took place last week and ended when the suspect collided with a California Highway Patrol officer.

No injuries were reported and Lower Lake resident Christopher Lee Doyle, 40, was arrested, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

He’s suspected of evading a peace officer, driving under the influence, reckless driving and hit-and-run.

The chase began just after 7:30 p.m. Friday when a Lake County Sheriff’s deputy at Highways 53 and 29 spotted the suspect driving through a red light at a high rate of speed, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The pursuit lasted eight minutes and reached speeds of 100 mph before the suspect collided with a CHP vehicle at Highway 29 and Hartmann Road, officials said.

That’s about 10 miles south from where the chase began.

Jail records show Doyle was scheduled to appear in Lake County Superior Court on Tuesday.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette